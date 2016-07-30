Kids Day at N. Oregon Coast's Famed Haystack Rock (Cannon Beach)

Published 07/30/2016 at 6:11 PM PDT - Updated 07/30/2016 at 6:41 PM PDT

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – August 20 will be a good time to head to the north Oregon coast if you want to know more about Cannon Beach's famed Haystack Rock. It's called Discovery Haystack Rock: Kids Day, and it's part of a series of events focused on a wide range of issues pertaining to Haystack Rock.

Look for Lisa Habecker, education coordinator for Haystack Awareness Program (HRAP), leading a fun-filled day that connects young visitors with the animals that live at and around the much-revered seastack. But it's really for people of all ages.

“We encourage both kids and 'kids at heart' to participate,” Habecker said.

Habecker will be discussing some of the many nesting seabirds that inhabit the rock as well as leading a Murre egg painting activity. Enjoy light snacks, beverages and a wonderful talk followed by a guided tour of the tide pools.

Discover - or rediscover - the wondrous world of Haystack Rock with these informative talks pertaining to issues such as seabirds, climate change, tides, marine protected areas, and much more. Explore the beauty of the rocky intertidal area surrounding the rock on guided tide pool tours following the talks, led by expert Environmental Interpreters of HRAP.

First, you meet at the HRAP Truck on the beach in front of Haystack Rock. This event is free and open to the public, although the program asks that you in advance as space is limited.

To learn more about the program, volunteer opportunities, and other events, visit our website: http://ci.cannon-beach.or.us/~Natural/HRAP/hrap-program.html. For questions regarding the speaker series and/or to register, contact 503-436-8060.

Also around August 20, this area boasts two other interesting outdoor events.

On August 23, there is the Cape Falcon Guided Hike in the Manzanita area. The hike to Cape Falcon is five miles round-trip with moderate elevation gain. It is on a well-developed trail that can be muddy in places. Located between Tillamook Head and Nehalem Bay, the area is an unusually compressed, biogeographically concentrated ecosystem, unlike that anywhere else on the Oregon coast. 10 a.m. (503) 738-9126. nclctrust.org.

On August 26, around Seaside, there's the Necanicum to Tillamook Head Guided Hike. An exploration of the forests in the Necanicum River floodplain forest and lower reaches of Tillamook Head in their many stages: newly planted, dead and decaying, and everything in between. The hike will be between 2.5 and 3 miles. Noon. (503) 738-9126. nclctrust.org Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour























