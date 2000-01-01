Central Oregon Coast Celebrates Its Part in Ken Kesey Movie

Published 07/24/2012

(Toledo, Oregon) – It was the summer of 1970 in Lincoln County. Actor Paul Newman and a horde of film industry workers descended on the central Oregon coast towns of Siletz, Depoe Bay and Newport for three months, as they put transformed Ken Kesey's epic novel “Sometimes a Great Notion” into a movie. To this day, many locals still remember the area's moments in the sun.

The central Oregon coast town of Toledo will celebrate this on August 2, as local publisher Nestucca Spit Press presents “An Evening with Sometimes a Great Notion,” a unique community reflection on the film and what happened when the biggest star in the world came to Oregon to film the greatest Oregon novel of all time. Later, more celebrations ensue with the annual Toledo Main Street Block Party.

The event is in part a celebration of Matt Love's new book, “Sometimes a Great Movie: Paul Newman, Ken Kesey and the Filming of the Great Oregon Novel.”

The evening will feature a slide show on the history of the film, discussion, photography exhibit, and a public screening of the 1971 film. Author Love will be there live to sign books and record stories for a possible expanded second edition. He’ll also showcase some of his movie memorabilia and hold a trivia contest with special prizes for the winners.

“I think this will be one of the premier literary/cinematic events in Oregon this year,” said

Love. “We have a great event planned and I hope everyone locally connected to the film can come out and share their stories. The last time we screened the movie in Toledo it was packed and turned out to be a wonderful night.”

The event begins at 6:00 p.m. at the Floweree Community Center, 321 SE 3rd St. Admission is free. The movie will start at 7 and concessions will be available. For more information, contact Matt Love at 503-812-1524 or lovematt100@yahoo.com.

The movie was filmed in various parts of Lincoln County, including Kernville (where the former Kernville Steak House now sits, just south of Lincoln City), Yaquina Bay in Newport, along the Yaquina River and Newport's Bayfront district.

Ken Kesey made numerous appearances at the Nehalem Bay Winery on the north coast in the 90's and early 2000's.

Event: An Evening with Sometimes a Great Notion (the movie). 6-9:30 pm, Thursday, August 2. Toledo, Oregon, Floweree Community Center, 321 SE 3rd St. Contact: Matt Love, 503-812-1524, lovematt100@yahoo.com

More sights from filming locations:

