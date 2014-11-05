Central Oregon Coast Kayak, Canoe Tours Light Up Lincoln City's Summer

Published 05/11/2014

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Siletz Bay in Lincoln City is more than an awesome place to go clamming. It's also a national wildlife reserve. So it's in that spirit that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service invites you to explore Siletz Bay National Wildlife Refuge by kayak over the summer, as well as by canoe.

The special watery field trip adventures run June, July, and August 2014. You'll spend about two hours paddling through the central Oregon coast wonder learning about its wildlife and natural history.

Participants must provide their own canoe or kayak for each trip. If you don't have one available, they can be rented from the Siletz Moorage or other venues in the Lincoln City area. During the summer, the area of Siletz River nearest the mouth of the bay often has unpredictable winds and waves. For this reason we do not recommend this paddle trip for beginners, experience is strongly recommended. For your safety please dress appropriately for paddling in all weather conditions. Wearing a personal flotation device (PFD) is mandatory.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service can provide binoculars, field guides, and PFD’s to use during the trip if needed. Trips are limited in size, and scheduled on a first-come first-serve basis; therefore, you must call or e-mail ahead to make a reservation. Please include the amount of boats in your party when making the reservation. Once you are registered, we will send out additional information regarding the trips. All trips will launch within 15 minutes of the time listed. Visit our website for updates and space availability www.fws.gov/oregoncoast/calendar.

Paddle trips will take place on the following dates.

Saturday, June 7th : 8:00-10:00 AM

Sunday, June 8th : 9:00-11:00 AM

Tuesday, June 17th : 5:00-7:00 PM

Wednesday, June 18th : 5:45-7:45 PM

Friday, June 20th : 7:00-9:00 AM

Thursday, July 3rd : 5:30-7:30 PM

Monday, July 7th : 8:45-10:45 AM

Friday, July 18th : 6:00-8:00 PM

Monday, August 4th : 7:00-9:00 AM

Tuesday, August 5th : 8:00-10:00 AM

Wednesday, August 6th : 9:30-11:30 AM

Saturday, August 16th : 5:30-7:30 PM

Siletz Bay is one of the estuaries located along the Pacific Coast Scenic Byway. On either side of Highway 101, starched skeleton trees jut forth from the estuary and are reminiscent of a time when the salt marsh was diked for pasture.

Birds are also a major attraction. Osprey, Red-tailed Hawk, and occasionally Bald Eagle can be seen roosting at the top of these snags. A variety of estuarine dependent birds including Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, and some species of waterfowl can be seen foraging in the tidally influenced waters.

In the wonders of the world of fish, the refuge also provides nursery grounds for Coho and Chinook salmon, steelhead, and cutthroat trout. To make a reservation contact Meagan Campbell at 541-270-0610 or Meagan_Campbell@fws.gov.

