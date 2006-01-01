June in Lincoln City, Oregon Coast: Bundles of Events

Published 05/21/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City knows how to usher in the early summer. You can fish for free on one day, indulge in wine and food events on others, and the outdoor events – oh, the outdoor events.

Ongoing. Live music at the Snug Harbor Bar and Grill. 5001 U.S. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-4976. snugharborbarandgrill.com.

Every Tuesday. Salsa Night. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Maxwell’s. 1643 U.S. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8100. maxwellslincolncity.com.

February 1-September 30. Exhibit: “Abraham Lincoln, the Oregon Connection.” North Lincoln County Historical Museum. 4907 U.S. Hwy 101 Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-6614.

June 1. Kids Free Fishing Day. For children ages 6-14. Adults may fish free after noon. Pre-registration is required. 8 a.m.-noon. Salmon River Fish Hatchery. 575 N. North Bank Road. Otis, Oregon. 541-994-2131.

June 1. Matinee movie: “North by Northwest.” $2. 11 a.m. Bijou Theatre. 1624 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255. www.cinemalovers.com.

June 1. Hands-on tapas making class. Cost of $50 includes wine and meal. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

June 1. First Saturday Concert: Bob Milne. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

June 1. Red Carpet Event: “The greatest movie of all time.” As voted on by Bijou theatergoers. $15. 8 p.m. Bijou Theatre. 1624 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255. www.cinemalovers.com.

June 5-28. Morning minus tides. Super low tides are great for tidepooling. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151 or 541-996-1274. www.oregoncoast.org

June 7, 14, 21. Indoor Kite Flying Clinic. Complimentary indoor kite kit will be provided. 2-4 p.m. St. Peter the Fisherman Lutheran Church. 1226 S.W. 13th St. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1273.

June 8. Philosophy of Taste Class. Cost of $50 includes wine and meal. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.



June 8. World Music Series: Lamaie Naki Quartet. Bossa nova. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

June 12-23. Siletz Bay Music Festival. Classical, jazz and musical theater performances by some of the most talented musicians in the world. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-1131. www.siletzbaymusic.org.

June 14, 28. Crabbing Clinic. Meet at the pavilion at the end of S.W. 51st Street next to Mo’s Restaurant for a hands-on crabbing lesson on Siletz Bay with local expert Bill Lackner. Free. 10:45 p.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-265-5847. www.oregoncoast.org/crabbing-and-clamming-clinics.

June 15. A Feast for Dad cooking class. Cost of $50 includes wine and meal. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

June 15. Touch a Truck. A hands-on display of rigs of all shapes and sizes. Plus food, fun and games. Noon-2 p.m. Lincoln City Community Center. 2150 N.E. Oar Place. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-2131.

June 16. Rods and Races Car Show and Oregon Coast Soap Box Derby. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. In the parking lot of the Lincoln City Community Center. 2150 N.E. Oar Place. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-2131.

June 20. Lincoln Pops Orchestra Big Band. Dance to the music of the swing era. 7:30-10 p.m. $6 for adults, $3 for students. Gleneden Beach Community Club. 110 Azalea St. Gleneden Beach, Oregon.

June 21. Hands-on Pasta-Making Workshop. Cost of $50 includes wine and meal. 5-8 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

June 21. Clamming Clinic. A lecture on clam digging at Driftwood Public Library followed by a field trip to Siletz Bay to dig for clams with local expert Bill Lackner. 4 p.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-265-5847. www.oregoncoast.org/crabbing-and-clamming-clinics.

June 22-23. Summer Kite Festival. D River State Wayside. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org.

June 23. Coffee Concert. Local musicians perform in a casual Sunday matinee concert with coffee and delicious desserts (included in the $10 admission). 3 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

June 28-29. Hoop It Up at the Beach. All ages three-on-three basketball tournament. Tanger Outlet Center. 1500 S.E. East Devils Lake Road. Lincoln City, Oregon.

June 29. Mutt Masters Dog Show and Olympics. Dog competitions for all breeds, sizes and ages. Doggie vendors, prizes and more. Lincoln County Animal Shelter. 1545 S.E. 50th St. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-265-6610.

June 29. Surf Swap. Bring your used surf gear to swap or sell. Free BBQ rain or shine. Noon-4 p.m. Oregon Surf Shop. 3001 U.S. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 877-339-5672.

More about Lincoln City below, including the Lincoln City Virtual Tour, Map.

More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted