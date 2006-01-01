Central Oregon Coast Early Summer Preview: June in Lincoln City

Published 05/13/2012

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – As everybody gets ready to get away from it all (ironically, so many that they bring “it all” with them), the central Oregon coast prepares to rock. Early summer in Lincoln City means plenty of outdoor activities, the open air market, culinary classes, live music, theater, and a plethora of surprises. Quite a roster is in store for June.

Every Sunday. Lincoln City Farmers Market. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. lincolncityfarmersmarket.org.

June 1-25. The Art of the Kite: Ron Gibian. A show of art kites by renowned kitemaker Ron Gibian. Chessman Gallery. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.



June 2. Hands-on soft pretzel workshop. 1-4 p.m. $50. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

June 2. First Saturday Concert: Naomi Hooley. 7 p.m. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

June 9. Pixieland Birding Field Trip. Held by the Audubon Society, with Mark Elliott. This should be an exciting chance to view the birds in action on the Salmon River estuary. No prior birding experience is required and binoculars and guidebooks will be provided. Dress for the weather. From Lincoln City drive north on Hwy 101 just past the junction of Hwy 18. Turn left onto N. Frazier Road, we will park along the road. 9 a.m. Lincoln City, Oregon.

June 9. Food and wine pairing demonstration. With Willamette Valley Vineyards and Blackfish Café. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $50. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

June 9. Kids Sing Out Concert. In partnership with “Let There Be Arts.” 2 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

June 9. Persian Ensemble presented by Jose Solano. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

June 9-10. SUPH2ORODEO. J.A.W.S Northwest presents a three-discipline stand-up paddle board event comprised of a two-mile and five-mile race on Devil’s Lake, a six and a half-mile open-ocean race from Road’s End State Park to Siletz Bay and an SUP surfing contest. Lincoln City, Oregon.

June 10. Coffee Concert. Local musicians perform. 3 p.m. $10 admission includes desserts and coffee. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

June 10. Author Aaron Elkins. Elkins is a pioneer of the forensic mystery genre. 3 p.m. Driftwood Public Library. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1242.

June 13-24. Siletz Bay Music Festival. Featuring two weeks of classical, jazz and musical theater performances by some of the most talented musicians in the world. Festival events held in and around Lincoln City, Oregon. siletzbaymusic.org.

June 13. The Dynamic Duo featuring Mei-Ting Sun on piano and Erika Taraoka on cello. Part of the Siletz Bay Music Festival. 7:30 p.m. $15 adults, $10 students. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. www.siletzbaymusic.org.

June 14. Spring minestrone cooking demo. Cost of $20 includes beverages and meal and a $5 coupon towards a full-length class. 2-3 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.



June 15. Piano Recital. “Invitation to the Dance,” a piano recital featuring Mei-Ting Sun. Part of the Siletz Bay Music Festival. 7:30 p.m. $15 adults, $10 students. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. www.siletzbaymusic.org.

June 16. Touch-A-Truck. Noon-3 p.m. Lincoln City Community Center. 2150 N.E. Oar Place. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-2131.

June 16. A Feast for Dad cooking demo. Cost of $50 includes meal and wine. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

June 16, 19, 23, 26, 30. Summer morning matinees. Movies for kids. 11 a.m. $2. Bijou Theatre. 1624 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255. www.cinemalovers.com.

June 16. Spanning the Centuries: a Chamber Concert. Part of the Siletz Bay Music Festival. 7:30 p.m. $15 adults, $10 students. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. www.siletzbaymusic.org.

June 17. All-American Soap Box Derby. For ages 7-17. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $25 for drivers, free for spectators. On 22nd St. by Oceanlake School. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-921-8406.

June 17. Rods and Races Car Show. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Registration fee: $20 in advance, $25 day of the show. Lincoln City Community Center. 2150 N.E. Oar Place. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-2131.

June 17. Oregon Coast Soap Box Derby Qualifying Race. On N.E. 22nd St. near the Elk’s Lodge. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-921-8406.

June 17. Piano Master Class with Mei-Ting Sun and Lorna Griffitt. The public is invited to observe for free. Part of the Siletz Bay Music Festival. 10 a.m.-noon. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. www.siletzbaymusic.org.

June 18. Chamber Concert and pre-concert lecture on “Why Our Brains Need Music.” With Dr. Larry Sherman. Part of the Siletz Bay Music Festival. Lecture at 6:30 p.m. Concert at 7:30 p.m. Free. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. www.siletzbaymusic.org.

June 20. Major and Minor Moods: A Chamber Concert with Dick Hyman. Part of the Siletz Bay Music Festival. 7:30 p.m. $20. Salishan Spa & Golf Resort. 7760 Hwy 101 North. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.siletzbaymusic.org.

June 21. Lincoln Pops Orchestra Big Band. Dance to the music of the swing era. 7:30-10 p.m. $6 for adults, $3 for students. Gleneden Beach Community Club. 110 Azalea St. Gleneden Beach, Oregon.

June 21. Musical Montage: A Chamber Concert. Part of the Siletz Bay Music Festival. 7:30 p.m. $20. Salishan Spa & Golf Resort. 7760 Hwy 101 North. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.siletzbaymusic.org.

June 22. Hands-on Pizza Workshop. Cost of $50 includes beverages and meal. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

June 22. All That Jazz Orchestra featuring Dick Hyman and Lindsay Deutsch. Part of the Siletz Bay Music Festival. 7:30 p.m. $20. Salishan Spa & Golf Resort. 7760 Hwy 101 North. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.siletzbaymusic.org.

June 22. Reception for “The Art of the Kite.” 5-7 p.m. Chessman Gallery. Lincoln City Cultural Center. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

June 22. Tunnel Six jazz concert. 7 p.m. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Lincoln City Cultural Center. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

June 23-24. Summer Kite Festival. Kite-flying demonstrations, kid’s events, kite-making workshops, running of the Bols and more. D-River State Wayside. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274 or 800-452-2151.

June 23. Reigning and Rising Stars Orchestra with Max Bobby. Part of the Siletz Bay Music Festival. 7:30 p.m. $20. Salishan Spa & Golf Resort. 7760 Hwy 101 North. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.siletzbaymusic.org.

June 23. Concert for children: Bless the Beasts and the Children. Part of the Siletz Bay Music Festival. 11:30 a.m. Free. Salishan Spa & Golf Resort. 7760 Hwy 101 North. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.siletzbaymusic.org.

June 24. O, What a Beautiful Morning: Special Short Concert with Max Bobby and Gerry Robbins. Part of the Siletz Bay Music Festival. 10 a.m. Free. Salishan Spa & Golf Resort. 7760 Hwy 101 North. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.siletzbaymusic.org.

June 24. A Party with Betty Comden and Adolph Green. Artists’ showcase and fundraiser, with drinks and hors d’oeuvres. 4 p.m. $125. Salishan Spa & Golf Resort. 7760 Hwy 101 North. Lincoln City, Oregon.

June 28. DeLake Dance Night. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

June 29. Italian Summer Supper cooking demo. Cost of $50 includes wine and meal. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

July 4. Pancake Breakfast. 8-11 a.m. Gleneden Beach Community Center. 110 Azalea St. Gleneden Beach, Oregon. glenedenbeach.org.

July 4. Annual Fourth of July Craft Fair. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Eden Hall. Gleneden Beach Loop. Gleneden Beach, Oregon. glenedenbeach.org.

July 4. Annual Fourth of July Parade. 1 p.m.Gleneden Beach Loop. Gleneden Beach, Oregon. glenedenbeach.org.

July 4. Fireworks on the Bay in Lincoln City. At S.W. 51st St. in the Taft area. Begins at dusk. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274.

