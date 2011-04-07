Stellar Weather Continues on Oregon Coast for a Good Week

Published 07/04/2011

(Oregon Coast) – It's been a treat in terms of weather for the Oregon coast all this holiday weekend, and the good times in the skies will continue through the coming week and weekend, according to The Weather Channel. It's been glorious and in the 70's most of the time for this Fourth of July whirlwind of fun, and this official kickoff to summer will stay around for a while (above: even Astoria is basking in the sun).

It’s a nice payback to many coastal residents, businesses and regulars who were dismayed with last year’s lack of sun during summer. Around Oregon, not just on the coast, places like Portland, Salem, Bend, Ashland and Pendleton will also stay dry and sunny – with some spots getting up into the 80’s.

Newport

For the north coast – towns like Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach and Oceanside – the coast is clear and will largely stay that way for the next week or more.

Tuesday looks like highs in the low 70’s with very light winds and some passing clouds.

Wednesday, clouds will be present in the morning but will dissipate by the afternoon, giving way to sunny skies and highs around 72.

Thursday brings the same early morning clouds with a sunny afternoon, but with temps lowering a bit into the 60's.

Manzanita

Friday looks partly cloudy with highs in the 60’s.

The next weekend looks full of partly sunny to mostly skies as well, with highs in the low 60’s and lows in the 50’s. No threat of rain appears to be on the horizon for the beaches or inland areas like Portland and Eugene.

The central Oregon coast – in towns like Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport and Yachats – appears to be largely the same forecast. Highs in the 70’s and mostly sunny will be the attraction until Thursday, when the high temps will lower a bit into the 60’s but the skies will remain mostly sunny, with occasional clouds.

Between Florence and Yachats: Roosevelt Beach

