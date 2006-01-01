Gas Prices on the Rise in Oregon, on the Coast

Published 07/16/2013

(Oregon Coast) – The Oregon office of the AAA is saying gas prices are on a quick trajectory upwards this week and will remain higher through the summer. The national average for regular unleaded gas surged 15 to $3.64 a gallon, while the Oregon average jumped up a dime to $3.86 in just a week. (Above: Arch Cape, near Cannon Beach)

AAA Oregon/Idaho Public Affairs Director Marie Dodds said in spite of this Oregon prices are still not at the highest of the year.

“The national average has now increased for nine days in a row, but is still 15 cents lower than the peak price so far this year of $3.79 on February 27” Dodds said. “The Oregon average is 12 cents lower than the peak price to date of $3.98 on May 22.”

The biggest culprits include two of the most obvious: the heavy travel season and the unrest in Egypt. But there is also a significant drop in U.S. oil supplies as U.S. inventories have fallen by more than 200 million barrels in two weeks. (Above: Oceanside).

While Egypt is not a major oil producer, it does oversee the Suez Canal, through which most of the Mideast oil passes through on its way to the rest of the world. There are serious concerns about a significant interruption in oil supplies with the destabilization of that country.

“Consumers will likely face higher gas prices for much of the summer,” Dodds said.

This week three states have regular unleaded at or above $4 a gallon, up from two last week. For the 22nd consecutive week, there are no states below $3 a gallon. Hawaii has the most expensive gas in the country for the 39th consecutive week at $4.34, followed by Alaska at $4.06, California at $4.02. (Above: Depoe Bay).

Diesel prices are expected to go up as well, but not as much as regular gasoline.

The Oregon coast is always a little higher than other parts of the state, but lately it has been about even with Portland. Normally, coastal towns are often about 5 to ten cents higher than inland.

The central Oregon coast is usually a little less expensive than the north Oregon coast. More about the Oregon coast below: (Florence and Astoria)

