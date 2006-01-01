Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

N. Oregon Coast July Preview: Cannon Beach, Seaside

Published 06/15/2013

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Seaside and Cannon Beach, on the north Oregon coast, present a summer full of fun activities, and they start to hit their stride in July. Wine tasting abounds, the Cannon Beach Farmers Market hits high gear, some especially intriguing theater takes place, and there are numerous sporting events in Seaside that will get the adrenaline pumping. (Above: Arcadia Beach)

Every Tuesday. Cannon Beach Farmers Market. Fresh produce, pasture-raised meat, organic cheeses, wild-caught seafood, and hand-crafted artisan food products. 2-5 p.m. Midtown. Cannon Beach, Oregon. cannon-beach.net.

Every Saturday. Wine Tasting. $5. The Wine Shack. 124 N Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1100.

July 4. Fourth of July Parade. Strawberry shortcake will be sold on the steps of US Bank. 11 a.m.-noon. Downtown Cannon Beach, Oregon.

July 4. Fourth of July Parade and Social. Presented by the Seaside Museum. 11 a.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-7065. www.seasidemuseum.org.

July 4. Fire Dancers. A performance by Flamebuoyant Productions. 9-9:30 p.m. City Park. Second and Spruce Streets. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

July 4. Seaside Fireworks. 10 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com.

July 5. “Treasure the Beach” beach cleanup. Join the Beach Drive Buccaneers to clean up the beach. 8-11 a.m. Seaside, Oregon.

July 5, 6, 7, 19, 20, 24, 27, 31. Live theater: “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.” Stephen Sondheim's musical has been called one of the funniest musicals ever written. 7:30 p.m. Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

July 6. Seaside First Saturday Art Walk. Maps for the walk are available at participating businesses, the Seaside Chamber and Seaside Visitors Bureau. 5-7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-739-6042. www.acbld20.org.

July 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 25, 26. Live theater: “The Importance of Being Earnest.” This Oscar Wilde comedy of manners was first presented in London over 100 years ago and immediately became a classic. 7:30 p.m. Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

July 19. Live music: Freak Mountain Ramblers. 7 p.m. McMenamins Sand Trap. 1157 N. Marion Ave. Gearhart, Oregon. 503-717-8150.

July 19-21. Seaside Motorcycle Festival. Lots of motorcycles to see and lots of accessories to purchase. Vendors, music, poker run and more. Downtown Seaside, Oregon. 503-298-3470.

July 20. Seaside Beach Run. All net proceeds will benefit youth fitness programs in Clatsop County. 8 a.m. Seaside Beach at 12th Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-8304. www.SeasideBeachRun.org.

July 20-21. “Against The Grain” Ultimate Frisbee competition. On the beach in Seaside, Oregon. www.oregonbeachultimate.com.

July 20-25. Oregon Coast Surfing and Lifestyle Immersion Retreat. Create new, vibrant women’s relationships while learning and experiencing surfing and its healthful lifestyle including yoga, cooking, massage and more. Northwest Women’s Surf Camp. Seaside, Oregon. 503-440-5782. www.nwwomenssurfcamps.com.

July 21. Canoeing the Neawanna River. Tour will include interpretive discussion surrounding this exciting waterway ecosystem. This is a perfect leisure stroll for any level canoer. Preregistration required. $20. 1300 Broadway. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-3311. www.sunsetempire.com.

July 22-26. All Ages Summer Art Camp. The program is designed so that there are classes to appeal to all age groups, preschoolers, school-aged children, and adults. Sponsored by the Cannon Beach Arts Association. Cannon Beach Elementary School. 268 Beaver St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-0744. www.cannonbeachart.org.

July 28. Garden Walking Tour and Breakfast. A tour of downtown Seaside Pocket Gardens. 8 a.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-717-1914. www.seasidedowntown.com

July 31-August 7. Dance Magic. Grand champion dance competition. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-8585. www.seasideconvention.com.

More about the area below, including the Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Map and the Seaside Virtual Tour, Map.

