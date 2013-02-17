Portland’s Oregon Jewish Museum Features Sam Norich Lecture

Published 01/25/2013

(Portland, Oregon) – While comics and comic books began as a less-than-respectable medium, socioeconomically as well as artistically, the creators of comics have used that marginality to talk about things that others could not or would not express

Enter Samuel Norich, publisher of America’s national Jewish newspaper, The Forward, which began as the voice of the Jewish immigrant on New York’s Lower East Side and remains the premier forum for American Jews in this century. Norich will give a lecture at the Oregon Jewish Museum on February 3 in Portland and discuss the commonalities between journalism and comics, both of which shine light on uncomfortable truths and relate them through powerful storytelling.



This talk is presented in conjunction with Oregon Jewish Museum’s Graphic Details, an exhibit featuring works by prominent female Jewish confessional graphic artists and sponsored by The Forward.

Samuel Norich has served as the executive director of the Forward Association and publisher of Forverts since 1997, and as the publisher of the Forward since 2000. He was born in Germany in 1947 and immigrated to the United States in 1957. After a primary- and secondary-school education in the public schools, he attended Columbia University as an undergraduate, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem as a graduate student. He served as executive director of the YIVO Institute for Jewish Research from 1980-1992, and as vice president of the World Jewish Congress from 1975 to 1981. Norich is the author of “What Will Bind Us Now?: A Report on the Institutional Ties Between Israel and American Jewry” (1994).

Part of the exhibit will include the funny and edgy Graphic Details: Confessional Comics by Jewish Women. A publication that made its Portland debut after successful runs in New York, Washington DC, San Francisco, and Toronto. It takes an in-depth look at a vibrant and prolific niche of graphic literature – Jewish women’s autobiographical comics.

Graphic Details showcases material from 18 influential creators - all female – such as comic book legends ranging from the pioneering Wimmen’s Comix and Twisted Sisters artists of the 1970s and 1980s to the superstars of the more recent generations.

Graphic Details is on view at Oregon Jewish Museum through February 17, 2013.

OJM Special Lecture & Light Brunch: Sunday, February 3, 11 a.m. General Public: $10; OJM Members: $8. Comics, Journalism, and Society: A Lecture by Sam Norich, Publisher of The Forward.

1953 NW Kearney St. Portland, Oregon. 503-226-3600. www.ojm.org

