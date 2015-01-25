Jazz at Otter Crest Returns to Central Oregon Coast

Published 01/25/2015

(Newport, Oregon) – Another season, another reason – for lots of jazz on the central Oregon coast. (Above: Otter Crest seen from above).

Jazz at Otter Crest returns on February 15, a day-long event at the Lodge at Otter Crest, just north of Newport, next to Cape Foulweather. To the backdrop of the sweeping ocean vistas of the Lodge, the show begins at 2 p.m. with local jazz guitarist Gregory Ernst.

Highlights this year include internationally recognized vibraphonist and drummer, Chuck Redd, making a rare west coast appearance, along with Portland band Blueprints Trio. Redd will also give private lessons the following day, Monday, February 16.

The Lodge will offer a special food and beverage menu for the day.

Blueprints Trio was formed in 2012 in Portland and features Craig Snazelle on bass, Dave Averre on drums and Matt Tabor on piano. Detailed artist information can be found at www.blueprintstrio.com.

Originally from the Bay Area, vocalist, Mike Winkle, has been refining his vocal style since the early 80’s. Winkle’s style is reminiscent of Frank Sinatra and Michael Bublè with hint of Sam Cooke and Otis Redding. Visit Mike Winkle’s web page at www.michaelwinkle.com for additional information.

Chuck Redd began performing internationally in 1980, when he joined the Charlie Byrd Trio. Since then he has played with the best of the young jazz cats and seasoned jazz greats. Chuck has performed on 13 European tours and 5 tours in Japan. He served as Artist-In-Residence at the Smithsonian Jazz Café in Washington, D.C. from 2004-2008.

Redd's full biography and recordings can be found at www.chuckredd.com. He will be conducting private lessons on Monday February 16, 2015. Call Randy Madnick at 541 270-3680 for more information.

Ernst is known throughout central Oregon coast communities as an entertaining and innovative performer. See more at www.gregernstmusic.com.

Jazz at Otter Crest is put together by Just Jazz, a non-profit organization dedicated to jazz education and promotion of the jazz art form. The Lodge at Otter Crest is located at 301 Otter Crest Drive, Otter Rock (between Newport and Depoe Bay). For additional information and to purchase tickets visit jazzottercrest.com.

