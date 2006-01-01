|
International Jazz Concert on N. Oregon Coast, April 26
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Acclaimed guitarist Adlai Alexander may be from Portland, but his roots lay all over the globe. Alexander will bring his world-influenced jazz to the north Oregon coast town of Cannon Beach on April 26, a debut in this area.
Alexander is known as as an extremely versatile player with a sweet tone and wide range in his voice. He specializes in taking cover tunes of British pop to 60's Broadway tunes and combining them with jazz, Brazilian, and other international flavors, creating new jazzy, Word Music hybrids.
Alexander is never one to shy away from a challenge, well known for re-creating original takes on other songs and sometimes turning them into intricate exercises of dynamic playing. He can move from singing in Japanese, French, Portuguese, and Spanish as smoothly as he shifts chords.
Alexander has shared the stage with the likes of Randy Newman, Leo Kottke, Kenny Rankin, and Brazilian star Marisa Monte. He has also appeared at the Monterey Jazz Festival and at venues such as the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, Kuumbwa Jazz Center in Santa Cruz, CA and the Aladdin Theatre in Portland. Another feather in his musical hat: a collaboration with Todd Rundgren.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 Adults & $2 Children. He performs at the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum, as part of its Acoustic Series. See www.cbhistory.org or call 503.436.9301.
