|
Oregon Coast Whale Numbers for January
Published
02/12/2013
(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – If you weren't on the coast in the last two months – you missed it. Lots of whales were reported by the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay since late December, and some fascinating sightings were reported on the southern Oregon coast as well. (Whale photo above by Seaside Aquarium)
Sighting numbers at the Whale Watch Center also include the Whale Watch Week, starting in late December.
December 23 saw a massive 46 whales. After two days of being closed, the center spotted 27 whales on December 26 (starting off the Whale Week), 32 on December 27, and 25 whales on December 28, Saturday, December 29 had 13 whale sightings and the 30th saw 27 sauntering by.
Starting up again in January, whale numbers started to drop off intermittently. 21 were seen on January 2, four were seen January 3, and 26 were spotted on January 4. January 4 had a decent 14.
Then, numbers at the center started to seriously trail off for a while, but picked back up. Seven were spotted on January 6, None were spotted again for a few days, which also included two days of closure, until January 9 when five were seen.
None were spotted the next day, but January 11 had a whopping 41 whales. This included a group of them about a mile out in the ocean, in the middle of mating behaviors which lasted for one hour.
January 12 had a huge 55 whales, while the 13th had 21.
With the center back open again, January 16 – 19 had a highlight of 23 whales on one day and a low of seven on another, with healthy numbers in the teens in between. January 20 had 17 whales.
None were seen on January 23, but the next few days saw numbers like five to nine a day, although another day of no-shows happened on January 27.
On January 30, there were seven seen, and six on the last day of the month.
February 1 had a nice, hefty 14 sightings, while the 2nd only two.
Down on the southern Oregon coast, Mary J. Koreiva of the Umpqua River Lighthouse Museum in Winchester Bay, said a resident southern Orca was being tracked by a tag/satellite technology heading up and down the Oregon coast.
She also said a pod of gray whales were seen on January 17 off the mouth of the Umpqua River by Umpqua River Lighthouse Museum hosts Mike & Kathy Hayes.
Also, on Jan. 17, a pod of gray whales were spotted off the mouth of the Umpqua River by Umpqua River Lighthouse Museum hosts Mike and Kathy Hayes, and they noted some interesting behavior.
“The pod was headed south, in close off the North Jetty,” Koreiva said. “Started spouting as they hit the fresh water mix from the Umpqua River - moved farther out west, about three miles. Sighted 30-plus spouts within five minutes This usually happens when the whales start tasting the fresh water mix. They head out around it.”
|DAY
|DATE
|GRAYS
|OTHER
|NOTES
|Sun
|12/23
|46
|
|
|Mon
|12/24
|c
|
|Whale Center Closed
|Tues
|12/25
|c
|
|Whale Center Closed
|Wed
|12/26
|27
|
|
|Thurs
|12/27
|32
|
|
|Fri
|12/28
|25
|
|
|Sat
|12/29
|13
|
|
|Sun
|12/30
|27
|
|
|Mon
|12/31
|c
|
|Whale Center Closed
|Tues
|1/1
|c
|
|Whale Center Closed
|Wed
|1/2
|21
|
|
|Thurs
|1/3
|4
|
|
|Fri
|1/4
|26
|
|
|Sat
|1/5
|14
|
|
|DAY
|DATE
|GRAYS
|OTHER
|NOTES
|Sun
|1/6
|7
|
|
|Mon
|1/7
|
|
|Whale Center Closed
|Tues
|1/8
|
|
|Whale Center Closed
|Wed
|1/9
|5
|
|
|Thurs
|1/10
|0
|
|
|Fri
|1/11
|41
|
|mating triad about 1 mile out for 1 hour
|Sat
|1/12
|55
|
|
|Sun
|1/13
|21
|
|
|Mon
|1/14
|
|
|Whale Center Closed
|Tues
|1/15
|
|
|Whale Center Closed
|Wed
|1/16
|23
|
|
|Thurs
|1/17
|10
|
|
|Fri
|1/18
|19
|
|
|Sat
|1/19
|7
|
|
|DAY
|DATE
|GRAYS
|OTHER
|NOTES
|Sun
|1/20
|17
|
|
|Mon
|1/21
|
|
|Whale Center Closed
|Tues
|1/22
|
|
|Whale Center Closed
|Wed
|1/23
|0
|
|
|Thurs
|1/24
|5
|
|
|Fri
|1/25
|9
|
|
|Sat
|1/26
|4
|
|
|Sun
|1/27
|0
|
|
|Mon
|1/28
|
|
|Whale Center Closed
|Tues
|1/29
|
|
|Whale Center Closed
|Wed
|1/30
|7
|
|
|Thurs
|1/31
|6
|
|
|Fri
|2/1
|14
|
|
|Sat
|2/2
|2
|
|
More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....
More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....
LATEST OREGON COAST WHALE STORIES
|
Oregon Coast Scientists Use DNA to Look Into Whale Decimation
Scientists based mostly on the Oregon coast have identified what species of whales were killed by early 20th century whale hunters in the Southern Hemisphere, enabling to piece together more about the decimation of the species. Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport and at OSU in Corvallis used DNA from the bones of whales that once littered South Georgia Island in the South Atlantic Ocean and found a high genetic diversity among the slain cetaceans
Where Are You Going to Next on the Oregon Coast?
Join the discussion and talk about your favorite beach on the Oregon coast. Where will you be heading to next?
Latest in Oregon Coast Curious Science: Whales from Space, Dolphin, Skeleton,...
About seeing whales from space, other science surprises. Plus take a look at the weather extremes in recent weeks: from major snow storms, major wind storms to conditions so dry there were extremely rare fires on the coast.
Where Can I Find Detailed Oregon Coast Travel and Map Information?
Great for discovering whale-spotting vantage points. Comprehensive guides, maps, lodging and information for Florence, Yachats, Newport, Lincoln City, Garibaldi, Warrenton, Depoe Bay, Seaside, Cannon Beach
Oregon Coast Whale Watch Numbers from Summer 2013
The official numbers from Oregon State Parks and Recreation and the Whale Watch Center from this summer
Oregon Coast Whale Numbers of Late March
Numbers for March released by the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay show a definite upward slingshot as the great migration reached a peak
Orca Whales Arrive on Oregon Coast for Yearly Visit
This group of Orcas is a mystery to scientists: they don't know where they come from. They are transients that simply show up each April, chasing food sources up the Oregon coast
Oregon Coast Whale Stats from Officials, February to Early March
As happens every year, February is not big on whale sightings on the Oregon coast, but March kicked into life
Best of Oregon Coast Lodging for Whale Watching, Whale Watch Week
Find places to stay while seeing the whales at Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats, Florence
Oregon Coast Whale Watch Week Numbers from Dec 2012
The official numbers from Oregon State Parks and Recreation and the Whale Watch Center - the official chart of whale sightings and visitors from Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats, Florence, Umpqua, California
Oregon Coast Whale Watch Center Numbers, Late November through December
It was a slow late fall at the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay, on the central Oregon coast, but it quickly got better
Oregon Coast Whale Numbers for November
Not many whales were spotted in October and November by the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay, Oregon coast, but things did start to improve
Whale Watch Center Numbers, Oct - Late Nov, Oregon Coast
Not many whales were spotted in October and November by the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay, Oregon coast, but things did start to improve
Whales Spouting on Central Oregon Coast
Ever seen a whale spouting up close? In Depoe Bay, on the central coast, it seems to happen frequently.
Fun Whale Facts from Oregon Coast: Whale Poop and More
Head to the Whale, Sea Life, and Shark Museum in Depoe Bay on the central Oregon coast and you could get the latest scoop on what's up with whale poop
Back to Oregon Coast
Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted
|