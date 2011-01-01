Oregon Coast Preview: January in Tillamook, Manzanita, Pacific City, Rockaway

Published 12/15/2012

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Tillamook County in winter is a series of spectacular sights, with stormy waves that smack places like Cape Kiwanda, Cape Meares and Neahkahnie Mountain with exceptional fervor. But the indoors fun is aplenty as well, with lots of music, art, clog dancing, theater and culinary fun in Pacific City, Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi, Tillamook and Nehalem.

Every Tuesday. Clog Dancing. 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Rockaway Beach Community Center. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

Every Thursday. Line Dancing. 1 p.m. Rockaway Beach Community Center. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

Every Tuesday and Thursday. Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages who are interested in working with clay are encouraged to visit. Tuesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday 5-8 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Every Sunday. Life Drawing. This is an opportunity to practice drawing the human figure with a live model in a supportive and engaged atmosphere. The studio fee is $15 for the three hours and any experience level can join in. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Hoffman House Studios Drawing Room. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

January 12. Roast Beef Dinner. $7 presale. $8 at the door. $3 for children 10 and under. Noon-5 p.m. St. Mary’s by the Sea. 275 S. Pacific St. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

January 12. Special Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages who are interested in working with clay are encouraged to visit. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

January 13. Monday Musical Club presents: Tingstad & Rumble & David Lanz. Adults $25. Students $20. 7:30 p.m. Don Whitney Auditorium. Tillamook High School. 2605 12th St. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-2078. www.mondaymusicalclub.com.

January 19. Tillamook Area Chamber Banquet and Silent Auction. 6-9 p.m. Tillamook County Fairgrounds. 4603 Third St. E. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-7525.

January 19. Community Talent Showcase. Acts put on by local citizens. The acts should be suitable for all ages and be no more than five minutes long. 7-10 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.



January 26. Manzanita Film Series. 7:30 p.m. $7. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

More About Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST from Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Nehalem

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted