High Wind, Surf Warnings Issued for Oregon Coast

Published 01/09/2014

(Oregon Coast) – The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Portland is calling it the strongest storm of the winter so far, and it has issued a high wind watch and a high surf advisory for the Oregon coast and southern Washington coast. Wind gusts could top 70 mph and seas will be as high as a three-story building over the weekend.

“A warm front is expected to move through the region Friday,” the NWS said in a bulletin. “Wind develops along the coast Friday evening and continues through Saturday morning. Another burst of wind may occur on Saturday afternoon.”

A high wind watch is in effect from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. Beaches and headlands will get south winds starting at 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Coastal communities will get gusts up to 60 mph, which includes the towns of Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway, Garibaldi, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport and Yachats.

The NWS has issued a high surf warning, saying stormy seas will create extremely hazardous surf on Saturday through Sunday afternoon, including the possibility of some coastal flooding on Saturday.

The high surf warning is in effect from 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday.

Offshore seas will go above 20 feet early Saturday and hit as high as 35 feet later that night. Seas should subside below 20 feet by Monday afternoon, leaving no good time for beachcombing for post-storm treasures over the weekend. By Tuesday, conditions should be good for checking out what the storm has left behind.

High tides coincide with peak surf conditions on Saturday night, bringing the potential for minor coastal flooding, the NWS said.

“Dangerous surf may move large debris items like logs up to beaches,” the NWS said. “Avoid walking on jetties, rocks, coastal cliffs and along the waters edge. Waves may rise unexpectedly and sweep you into the turbulent and frigid water. Coastal flooding may cause water to move over low lying roadways.”

Stay away from the beaches until at least Tuesday – and keep an eye on tide/weather reports in case these situations last.

Wave watching will be spectacular, however, though you will need to do so from your car or from an oceanfront lodging (find Oregon coast oceanfront lodging here). See full Oregon coast weather here; see general Oregon weather here. To keep an eye on Oregon coast Highway 101 road conditions and any flooding, see the Oregon Coast Traffic, Road Conditions page.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted