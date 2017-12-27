Central Oregon Coast Events Preview: Newport in January

Published 12/27/2017 at 4:05 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – There is more to January than meets the eye on the central Oregon coast. Newport stays buzzing with activity during this month, even as it gears up for the massive Newport Seafood and Wine Festival in February. This month, however, take a polar plunge in the ocean, see a movie with a literary edge, enjoy some classical music and maybe even a sock hop.

Here's a preview of January's fun and frivolity in the central Oregon coast town of Newport.

On January 6, take the Newport Resolution Run & Polar Bear Plunge. Welcome 2018 with a run and plunge onto the Pacific Ocean. It happens at 9 a.m. at the Rogue Brewery. 2320 SE Marine Science Dr, Newport, Oregon. It's an Oregon coast favorite.

Come January 9 the central Oregon coast town hosts Literary Flicks, with the movie The Age of Innocence. The Age of Innocence is a 1993 adaptation of Edith Wharton's 1920 novel of the same name. Set in New York City during the Gilded Age, the movie tells the story of Newland Archer (Daniel Day-Lewis), who is engaged to marry the respectable young May Welland (Winona Ryder) and then meets her cousin, the Countess Ellen Olenska (Michelle Pfeiffer). The Age of Innocence won the Academy Award for Best Costume Design, and was nominated for Academy Awards for Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Winona Ryder), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score and Best Art Direction. 6:30 p.m. Newport Public Library. 35 NW. Nye St. Newport, Oregon.

From January 12 through 27 there is Beauty and the Beast, presented by Coastal Act Productions. Step into the enchanted world of Broadway's modern classic, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, an international sensation that has played to over 35 million people worldwide in 13 countries. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice. 7 p.m. $15 Adults and $13 for Students/Seniors (includes box office fees) Purchasing online incurs an additional charge for credit card processing. Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street. Newport, Oregon. Coastarts.org

January 20 is the day of the big “Sock Hop” at the Newport Elks. This one features a '50s diner menu, dance lessons, contests and more. 6 p.m. $8. Newport Elks. 45 SE Moore Rd. Newport, Oregon.

Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Get ready for a sizable jolt of the classics on February 3 and 4. The Newport Symphony Orchestra performs with Erik Peterson. Adam Flatt, conductor, and guest artists Kenji Bunch and Erik Peterson, present works by Copland, Griffes, Bunch, and Barber. A wide range of distinctive American voices, from the impressionism of Griffes to the beautiful art of Oregonian Kenji Bunch. Barber’s Adagio was on Adam’s first program as NSO music director. Chintimini Chamber Music Festival’s own Erik Peterson was soloist on Adam’s concert in December of 2006 after which Adam became Music Director. $25 and $39 plus ticket fees; students $10. 7:30 p.m. on Saturday; 2 p.m. on Sunday. Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street. Newport, Oregon. www.newportsymphony.org.























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted