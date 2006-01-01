Lincoln City, Oregon Boasts Monster Jambalaya Fest Next Week

Published 01/18/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – It's almost time for the big Jambalaya Cook Off in Lincoln City, which promises copious Creole deliciousness for visitors and residents of the central Oregon coast alike.

The Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau will host the 5th Annual Jambalaya Cook-Off on Saturday, January 26, starting at 11 a.m. and going until 2 p.m.. It takes place at the Culinary Center in Lincoln City, located at 801 SW Hwy 101, on the fourth floor.

Jambalaya, one of the Creole Cookery's hallmarks, varies widely from chef to chef. It always contains rice, and a variety of other ingredients may be used, including tomatoes, onions, green peppers and almost any kind of meat, poultry or fish.

The competition will include chefs from all over Oregon and Washington competing to take home one of two titles: “Best Jambalaya,” which will be judged by a panel of professional judges; and “People’s Choice,” in which the public will make the final call.

Competitors include: Black Market Gourmet of Coos Bay (on the southern Oregon coast), Gumbo Goddess Catering of La Center, Washington, Pelican Pub & Brewery of Pacific City, Oregon, and Deli 101, J's Fish & Chips, Mist at Surftides, and Vivian's all of Lincoln City.

Guest judges for this cook-off will be Rob Pounding of Blackfish Café in Lincoln City, Scott Salmons a local chiropractor in Depoe Bay and a Louisiana native, and Michael Valoppi of Choice Point Hospitality Group in Sisters, Oregon.

Admission is free to all festival guests and samples can be purchased for fifty cents each. Portion sized servings of your favorite jambalaya are available for $3-$5. Sample King Cake prepared by My Sweet Petite of Lincoln City, enjoy a live cooking demonstration on beignets, and have fun listening to zydeco music.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy the best jambalaya on the Oregon Coast, prepared by some of the best chefs in Oregon and Washington,” said Scott Humpert, with the Lincoln City & Convention Bureau.

For further information, contact the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or visit http://www.oregoncoast.org/jambalaya-cook-off

