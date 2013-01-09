Central Oregon Coast Family Lodging Dynasty Adds Hotel in Newport

Published 09/01/2013

(Newport, Oregon) – Newport's delightful Nye Beach district has a new addition to its roster of fun and fascinating lodgings. The Lee family of the central Oregon coast has resurrected a classic in the area with the updated Inn at Nye Beach, a fanciful, upscale hotel with broad views of the ocean and beaches.

Already known for prominent hotels just up the road in Lincoln City such as the Inn at Wecoma and the Coho Inn, the Lee family has infused new life into the old, historic favorite building. The Inn's 20 rooms are now housed behind a stylish awning and new signage, surrounded by that atmospheric, slightly rustic wood tiles featured on many Oregon coast lodging hotspots.

Aside from close access to Nye Beach's pristine beaches and its unobstructed ocean views, the Inn at Nye Beach offers guests a wide range of add-ons, including freshly ground coffee for the French coffee presses in each room, tea from Steven Smith Teamakers and Friday-Saturday night wine and beer socials featuring the Pacific Northwest’s acclaimed wines and craft beers.

Freshly-baked cookies are available in the refurbished lobby. In-room microwaves, mini-refrigerators and free delivery of room service from the nearby Café Stephanie are among the most popular offerings, especially for families. There are embroidered robes and Olive Branch premium bath amenities, as well as a free exercise room located just north of the main building.

Bedding has been upgraded to plush, pillow-stop mattresses, 300-thread-count cotton sheets and pillow cases. Towels are made of a bamboo-blended material befitting the Inn’s commitment to the environment.

Director of Operations, Rob Lee, said the hotel strives to be among the greenest on the Oregon coast.

“The Inn at Nye Beach generates electrical power from commercial-grade solar panels and heat from a highly efficient boiler system,” Lee said. “All of the shampoo and conditioner bottles are recycled and bathrooms feature reusable soap dispensers.”

There are numerous packages that have already proven quite popular, such as those geared towards romance, a kid's package and the Beach Bonfire package. See www.innatnyebeach.com or call 1.800.480.2477.

