Holiday Week a Dose of True Summer Weather for Portland, Oregon Coast

Published 07/02/2012

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – The saying around these parts is that summer doesn't really start until the day after July 4, but this time around those pundits will be put in their place. (Above: sunny conditions in Newport this week).

Conditions for the Oregon coast – a hugely popular place for Independence Day revelers – and the Portland metro area will be stellar to say the least during the Fourth of July, and they'll get even better as the week rolls on.

On the north coast, for cities like Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach and Oceanside, the sun will begin to pop out in decent amounts later on Tuesday afternoon and with highs around 58. Wednesday – the Fourth of July – looks to be mostly sunny for those big celebrations and fireworks, with fairly light winds and a high around 60. At night, you'll want to hang on to your coats as 51 looks to be the temperature for the big shows.

Portland at night

Thursday is predicted by the National Weather Service (NWS) to be partly sunny and up around 62 for a high.

Friday and Saturday bring a weekend full of mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60's – a perfect day at the beach.

Rockaway Beach's fireworks

For the central Oregon coast and towns like Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Depoe Bay and Lincoln City, the week will be fairly similar. Tuesday night – when Waldport has its fireworks – will be mostly cloudy with a chilly low of 46 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday continue the upward swing with partly sunny on both days, according to NWS predictions.

The central Oregon coast will also herald in a beautiful weekend as Friday and Saturday warm up into the low 60's and mostly sunny conditions.

For Portland, things will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday afternoon and with highs in the upper 60's.

Then on July 4 it actually gets mostly sunny – and highs around 75, to boot.

Thursday remains mostly sunny with highs around 77, and the weekend will likely bring temperatures into the lower 80's for Portland.

These weather patterns and lowering gas prices are filling up Oregon coast lodgings quickly. See the latest lodging availability report here.

Depoe Bay

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted