Important Oregon Coast Science, Nature Events Begin This Month

(Oregon Coast) – Some stellar nature and science events will be taking place this month in two places along the Oregon coast: in Newport and in Cannon Beach. One city has announced its truly engaging lecture series lineup for the year, while another offers a screening of a science documentary crucial to the times we live in.

In Newport, the Hatfield Student Organization and the Newport Chapter of Surfrider Foundation are hosting a screening of An Inconvenient Sequel on Thursday, November 9. It starts at 6 p.m. in the Hatfield Marine Science Visitor Center.

This is a must-see, powerful documentary. A decade after An Inconvenient Truth (2006) brought climate change into the heart of popular culture comes the follow-up that shows just how close we are to a real energy revolution.

The reception to follow will feature a discussion of local climate change issues with experts from the Newort community. Admission is free with a suggested donation. Donations will benefit the Newport Chapter of Surfrider Foundation. 2030 SE Marine Science Dr, Newport, Oregon. 541) 867-0100.

About An Inconvenient Sequel: Former Vice President Al Gore continues his tireless fight, traveling around the world training an army of climate champions and influencing international climate policy. Cameras follow him behind the scenes - in moments both private and public, funny and poignant - as he pursues the inspirational idea that while the stakes have never been higher, the perils of climate change can be overcome with human ingenuity and passion.

Official Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huX1bmfdkyA

Up on the north Oregon coast, the Friends of Haystack Rock and its Haystack Awareness Program have just announced this year's schedule for the upcoming library lecture series, "The World of Haystack Rock." This year, they cover a lot of ground in the realm of coastal science and nature.

The library lecture series is free to the public and held the second Wednesday of each month, November to April at 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Cannon Beach Library, 131 N. Hemlock St, Cannon Beach.

It all starts this month. On Wednesday, November 8, it's “Marine Mammals, They Don’t Eat Grapes” with Dr. Debbie Duffield- Professor at Portland State University and coordinator for the Northern Oregon/Southern Washington Marine Mammal Stranding Network. She discusses the numerous things you should not be feeding wildlife on the Oregon coast.

December 13 features the “The Puffin Study” with Shawn Stephenson, the Wildlife Biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

January 10, 2018 brings “The Marine Reserves Research Project” to Cannon Beach, with Wolfe Wagman from Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. In February, the program is “Through the Looking Glass: New Perspectives on Whale Ecology to Inform Conservation” with Leigh Torres, Assistant professor at Oregon State University.

On Wednesday March 14, prepare to go deep – real deep – with “Axial Seamount: The Most Active Volcano in the Pacific Northwest.” Guest speaker is Dr. Bill Chadwick, research professor at Oregon State University’s Hatfield Marine Science Center.

For nine years the Friends of Haystack Rock, (the Friends of Haystack Rock is a non-profit that supports the Haystack Rock Awareness Program in cooperation with the City of Cannon Beach, promoting the preservation and protection of the intertidal life and birds that inhabit the Marine Garden and the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge at Haystack Rock) has put on "The World of Haystack Rock" with the help from our partners the Cannon Beach Library.























