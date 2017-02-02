Another Small Bout of Ice, Snow for Portland, Oregon Coast Range

Published 02/02/2017 at 10:29 PM PDT - Updated 02/02/2017 at 10:49 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Manzanita, Oregon) – Winter weather advisories are up for the Portland and Willamette Valley areas as well as the Oregon coast range, with more ice and snow on the way. The rest of the weekend will be rainy, making for a flawless trip the coast and back, but snow looks to come again early in the week.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland has issued a winter weather advisory for the northern Oregon coast range from Friday at 1 a.m. until 6 p.m., which includes Highway 6 and Highway 26. The central Oregon coast range will remain largely unaffected. The Portland area has the advisory in effect from 1 a.m. Friday until 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Meanwhile, coastal towns such as Yachats, Newport, Lincoln City, Manzanita and Seaside will have normal rainy weather, aside from icy conditions in the early hours of Friday morning. Waves will be sizable on the beaches as well, creating something interesting to look at.

Only the highest peaks of the northern coast range will be affected, and most of that will occur in the overnight hours of Friday morning when there are minute amounts of traffic. The NWS said snow accumulations, if any, will be less than two inches, with some pockets of ice on the roads.

The remainder of the weekend will be simply and warmer, but some ice and snow seem likely to return on Monday for a brief time above 1500 feet, although temps will largely be between 35 and 40 degrees. Both the northern and central Oregon coast range will get very windy on Friday night, however, with gusts up to 50 mph.

The Oregon coastline itself will remain the usual rainy and wet, with some slightly heavy winds on Friday night.

Portland and surrounding areas will be seeing more unwelcome ice and snow, with freezing rain coming in through Friday morning, but mostly closer to the Columbia Gorge. Little to no snow is expected, the NWS said. However, as much as a quarter inch of ice will impact driving on the eastern side of the metro area and perhaps other sections.

Whatever occurs, the bulk of the issues will be on Friday morning with temps rising above freezing later in the day.

Meanwhile, the Oregon coast will be boasting somewhat large wave action at times. Combined seas of around 15 feet will be around most of the weekend, although wave timing will result in rougher conditions for vessels rather than large breakers on the sand. Wave drama will likely be better at rocky shelf spots like those around Oceanside, Depoe Bay and Yachats.

Waves get crazier on Monday at nearly 20 feet.

















