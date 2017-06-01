Heavy Ice / Snow for Oregon Coast Range, Valley, Even Beaches

Published 01/06/2017 at 10:53 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) - Winter storm warnings are up for all of Oregon over the weekend, cautioning of snow and then freezing rain in Portland, all of the Willamette Valley, the Oregon coast range and even some of the coastline and its beach towns. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued the warnings for these areas, in effect for all of Saturday and most of Sunday, varying slightly from region to region.

For the north Oregon coast the warning is in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, with snow accumulation up to two inches and ice up to .20 inches. On the central coast, it's in effect from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m., with up to an inch of snow and one tenth of an inch of ice – although luckily most of that will be just a bit inland from the beaches.

For the Oregon coast range – at least the sections closer to Florence, Eugene and Newport up to Lincoln City - the winter storm warning runs from 4 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. on Sunday, with up to one inch of snow and as much as half an inch of ice.

The northern coast range will be hit more like Portland, with the warning in effect from 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. on Sunday. Up to an inch of ice is possible and up to two inches of snow may fall.

The NWS said temperatures will start falling below freezing Saturday morning (the central coast will get hit earlier), just as several bands of precipitation begin pushing through. This will result snow at first, changing to freezing rain and very icy roads. Some state agencies are urging Oregon residents to keep emergency kits on hand and prepare for power outages that could last for days – even in the more populated metro areas of the valley.

By the late afternoon on Saturday to late evening Sunday – depending on location – temperatures will warm up to above freezing and regular rain will kick in.

“This transition will occur most quickly in Lane County, and the slowest in and near the Columbia Gorge,” the NWS said. “The result will be a variety of winter weather impacts ranging from heavy snow in the Gorge to a potential ice storms for portions of the Willamette Valley and nearby hills.”

Temperatures on the Oregon coast for most of the weekend will largely be about freezing for nighttime lows but with daytime highs in the low to mid 30's, making this area the warmest and least complicated for driving. However, the coast range passes will be affected greatly by these ice storms, although highways near Lincoln City, Newport and Florence should be affected less.

All Oregon coast range passes should mostly clear by Sunday, however, with heavy rains expected along with sizable winds.

The bad news for the entire region is that more snow is expected from Monday through the rest of the week, according to NWS predictions as of Friday night. Portland will get a respite for about a day and a half, then more snow comes in on Tuesday. The coast range will stay somewhat snowy all through the week.

Oregon coast beach towns will not get any more snow after the weekend.



