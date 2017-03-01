Inland Oregon Frozen, Coast Slightly Warmer w. Some Snow

(Oregon Coast) – While much of the inland valley portions of the state will be dry and in an extremely deep freeze made colder by heavy winds, the Oregon coast may be the one to actually see snow this week. Meanwhile, some minor snow is coming to the coast range highways, but more importantly will be the well-below-freezing temps that could create icy spots where snow has fallen recently. (Above: dustings of snow at Depoe Bay's Boiler Bay).

This week brings a mixed bag of colder weather for those regions that includes lots of sun, but come Saturday the Portland and valley areas will get hit by a snow storm, while paradoxically the beaches and coast range will simply stay rainy and warmer. Interestingly enough, the best refuge from the weekend's snow storms will be the beach towns.

On the north Oregon coast, high temps will remain balmy compared to Portland, lingering at 35 to 40 degrees through Friday, with mostly sunny to mostly cloudy skies through the midweek. Nighttime lows dip down to 25 to 30. On Saturday, the beaches warm up to around 40 or higher and heavier rains kick in. However, east winds during the weekdays will create a chill factor with speeds of around 10 to 20 mph. These are the predictions of the National Weather Service (NWS) for towns like Rockaway Beach, Seaside, Astoria, Manzanita, Cannon Beach and Pacific City.

At night, however, especially Tuesday night and Wednesday, there is about a 50 percent chance of snow.

On the central Oregon coast, for towns such as Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport and Yachats, the predictions are mostly the same. With the exception of perhaps sunnier conditions than up north for Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Again, a small mix of snow and rain is expected on Tuesday night and parts of Wednesday.

Both areas get rainy and warmer over the weekend and through Tuesday of next week, according to current predictions.

While Portland and the valley are getting some amounts of snow and freezing rain over the weekend, routes like Highway 6, Highway 26 and Highway 18 will be rainy and just above freezing. If you want to get out of the cold for the weekend, heading to the coast will not only be the thing to do, but the coast range passes will mostly be safer than Portland roads.

During the early week, however, some problems may occur. There was already compacted snow on the passes as of Monday, but little to no new snow accumulation is expected. For the bulk of Tuesday through Friday, those areas will be close to freezing but primarily dry.

Highway 18, over the Van Duzer Corridor towards Lincoln City, may get some small amount of snow on Wednesday.

The driving issues may happen at night when lows dip down below 32 degrees, and the moisture on those roads freezes over. Regular traffic should keep the highways mostly free of icy material – but some trouble spots may be encountered.

Those east winds over the weekdays will make for slightly wild waves, and almost certainly impressive white caps.

