N. Oregon Coast Road Traffic Delays Report

Published 01/25/2013

(Astoria, Oregon) – ODOT issued another report on highway delays on the north Oregon coast, which will be affecting mostly areas just outside Astoria, but one near Tillamook. Many of the projects will continue into at least February 4.

Work continues on Highway 6 at Wilson River Loop Road (mile post 0.75 to 2.52), near Tillamook. The project consists of rebuilding the roadway at the intersection of Wilson River Highway and Wilson River Loop Road just east of Tillamook.

The scheduled work – at least through February 4 - includes construction of the new roadway. Flaggers will control single lane traffic during construction activities as required. Expect delays of up to 20 minutes and drive through the area with caution.

A bit closer to Astoria, work continues on Highway 30 (Lower Columbia River Highway, mile post 94.42 to 95.11). Crews are replacing a culvert with a bridge along US30 just east of Astoria.

The project includes installation of the bridge end bents. The access to the old Columbia River Highway located at the project site has been permanently closed. Flaggers will control single lane traffic during construction activities as required. Expect delays of up to 20 minutes and drive through the area with caution.

Also near Astoria, the Lewis and Clark River Bridge will close for 10 days, starting February 2. That closure starts at 8 a.m. that day. This will means a closure to all traffic in both directions at the Lewis and Clark River Bridge (milepost 4.67 to 4.83) for up to 10 days for bridge geotechnical exploration work. The estimated completion date for this work is Feb. 13, 2013.

Traffic can use U.S. 101 and OR 202 as a detour around the closure. Variable message signs will be posted at key highway locations warning motorists of the planned closure.

This work is part of a much larger project that will replace and repair key parts of the bridge beginning in 2014. The bridge, which was constructed in 1924, will undergo an extensive renovation that will include replacing the west bridge approach, repairing the east bridge approach and painting of the steel on the bridge. The estimated cost of the project is $18 million.

The Lewis and Clark River Bridge is the only remaining single leaf bascule drawbridge in Oregon. A bascule drawbridge uses a counterweight that balances the span or “leaf” throughout the entire upswing in providing clearance for boat traffic.

Both approach spans were constructed with untreated cedar timber and are showing substantial deterioration and in need of replacement or repair. It is likely that the bridge will need to be closed during construction.

Road improvements on the Nehalem Highway are still ongoing – on OR 202 at MP 18.8 (the Buttercup Slide).

This project consists of constructing a retaining wall to repair a slide area along OR202 about 18 miles southeast of Astoria. The scheduled work includes paving and striping the roadway. Guardrail is scheduled to be installed as well. Flaggers will control single lane traffic during construction activities as required. During all other times, the road will continue to remain as a self-regulating one lane road. Expect delays of up to 20 minutes and drive through the area with caution.

That project is scheduled to be completed in February 2013.

In all traffic delay situations, Oregon State Police will be enforcing the speed limit through the work zone area. Oregon Coast Traffic Conditions

Cape Kiwanda

Newport's Nye Beach

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST WHALE STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted