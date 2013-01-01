Highway Projects Near North Oregon Coast, Hwy 6

Published 04/22/2013

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Look for some more minor delays coming to and from the north Oregon coast on Highway 6 starting this week. One big project starts April 29 and another is ongoing.

The larger project starts near Banks on the Wilson River Highway, otherwise known as Highway 6, going from milepost 39 to 51.5, and also including the ramp connections between OR 6 and U.S. 26, while the ramps between between OR 6 and OR 47 will be part of the detour. This construction starts at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 29, if weather permits.

A contractor working for the Oregon Department of Transportation will begin with the paving of the OR 6/U.S. 26 ramps at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 29. This will require the closure of the ramp for two consecutive nights. The detour during the closure is OR 47 to and from U.S. 26.

The majority of the paving of Highway 6 (OR 6) will happen between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Electronic message signs will be posted along key locations for motorists warning them of what work will be done in that area. Travelers through that part of the Oregon coast range can expect some delays with at least one lane open with flaggers controlling two-way traffic.

This project is weather dependent so the schedule could change.

The smaller project is ongoing, closer to Tillamook along Highway 6, between milepost 0.75 and 2.52. This project consists of rebuilding the roadway at the intersection of Wilson River Highway and Wilson River Loop Road just east of Tillamook.

ODOT said there will be some construction of a new roadway. Look for flaggers controlling traffic, sometimes as just one lane. Delays up to 20 minutes are possible. The project is scheduled to be completed in October 2013.

