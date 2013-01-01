Highway Work on N. Coast This Week Between Tillamook, Astoria

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) - ODOT construction work will be creating some minor delays in Clatsop and Tillamook Counties this week, expected to last until January 28.

ODOT said work will be happening until January 28 along Highway 6 near Wilson River Loop Road.

This project consists of rebuilding the roadway at the intersection of Wilson River Highway and Wilson River Loop Road just east of Tillamook.

The scheduled work includes construction of the new roadway. Flaggers will control single lane traffic during construction activities as required. Expect delays of up to 20 minutes and drive through the area with caution. Oregon State Police will be enforcing the speed limit through the work zone area. The project is scheduled to be completed in October 2013.

Near Astoria, at Highway 30, work will be happening on the Lower Columbia River Highway, mile post 94.42 to 95.11.



This project at Mill Creek consists of replacing a culvert with a bridge along US30 just east of Astoria.

The scheduled work includes installation of the bridge end bents. The access to the old Columbia River Highway located at the project site has been permanently closed. Flaggers will control single lane traffic during construction activities as required. Expect delays of up to 20 minutes and drive through the area with caution. Oregon State Police will be enforcing the speed limit through the work zone area. The project is scheduled to be completed in September 2014..

Tillamook area: Bay City

Also near Astoria, on the Nehalem Highway at OR202: M.P. 18.8 (Buttercup Slide), look for delays.

Crews here are working on a retaining wall to repair a slide area along OR202 about 18 miles southeast of Astoria.

The scheduled work includes installation of the retaining wall and rebuilding the roadway. Flaggers will control single lane traffic during construction activities as required. During all other times, the road will continue to remain as a self-regulating one lane road. Expect delays of up to 20 minutes and drive through the area with caution.

Oregon State Police will be enforcing the speed limit through the work zone area. The project is scheduled to be completed in February 2013.

To get an update on current road conditions, visit: www.tripcheck.com, or see the Oregon Coast Road and Traffic Conditions page.

More ODOT info at http://www.odotproject.info

