High Wind Warning for Central Oregon Coast, Willamette Valley

Published 03/23/2015

(Oregon Coast) – Sometimes, Mother Nature can be a real jerk. Tonight through tomorrow morning, she will be not only be raining on the parade for spring breakers but she'll be a big windbag too. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a high wind warning for the central Oregon coast, while the mid-Willamette Valley towns of Salem, Eugene, Corvallis and McMinville will be the recipient of a high wind watch.

It all starts late tonight – Monday night – reaching through Tuesday. Gusts up to 65 and sustained winds of 50 mph will be happening along central Oregon coast towns like Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Yachats, Florence and Newport. Gusts up to 55 mph could be in store for the Willamette Valley, I-5 corridor towns.

“This is an unusual storm in that it will be moving west to east, and storms of this type in the past have tended to cause strong winds at the coast that spread inland as well,” the NWS said in a bulletin. “The low center is forecast to make landfall around Pacific City late this evening and is expected to track east or east northeast across the north or central Willamette Valley. The strongest winds will be at the south of the low center track.”

The high wind warning for the central Oregon coast is in effect until 5 a.m. on Tuesday. The high wind watch in the Willamette Valley is in effect until that time as well. High profile trucks and campers should use caution along Highway 101 and in the I-5 corridor.

The northern Oregon coast and the Portland area are not part of the warnings, meaning towns like Seaside, Astoria, Cannon Beach, Manzanita and Garibaldi should no be affected.

