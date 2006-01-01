Heatwave Coming: 80's for Portland, Oregon Coast in 70's

Published 04/28/2014

(Oregon Coast) - The National Weather Service (NWS) said a warm front is on its way into Oregon that will heat things up considerably during the week. 80's in the Portland and inland areas are expected while the coast will rise into the 70's.

“Tuesday through Thursday is dominated by a strengthening upper ridge over western Oregon and Washington,” the NWS said.

Models are agreeing that high temps will reach into the 70's on Tuesday in lower elevations, and for Wednesday and Thursday highs will be into the 80's for the inland area. This will likely mean breaking some records.

Some Portland forecasters are predicting inland Oregon to be close to 90 later in the week.

All this falls apart on Friday as a colder front moves in, though little rain is expected.

On the coast, Tuesday will start off mostly cloudy with that slowly burning off and highs around 66. Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70's, even close to 80. Light winds will make it even hotter when you're on the sand.

Thursday will be sunny and highs again in the mid to upper 70's. Again, watch your exposure to sun while walking near the waves.

Friday along the Oregon coast will remain mostly sunny with temps cooling down into the 60's, while Saturday will bring a small chance of showers and intermittent cloud cover.

These weather forecasts are for Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Pacific City, Oceanside, Tillamook, Portland, Lincoln City, Newport, Depoe Bay and Yachats.

