N. Oregon Coast Program Calls for Volunteers with Special Session in Cannon Beach

Published 05/31/2012





(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Cannon Beach is for the birds – and tide pools - and it likes it that way. Tufted puffin birds, that is. Consequently, the Haystack Awareness Program (HRAP) is calling for volunteers to help teach the public about these delightful creatures and about tide pools around the legendary sea stack, so a special volunteer training program is happening on June 15 to help with that.

Prospective and current volunteers are encouraged to attend the puffin training program that day from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., located at Cannon Beach City Hall, 163 E. Gower Street.

Registration starts at 7:45 a.m. and snacks are provided.

Above: close-up of a barnacle in a Cannon Beach tide pool

The training centers on tufted puffins as well as other birds that inhabit this tidal environment around this part of the north Oregon coast. Tourist seasons starts very soon so help will be needed here at this popular section of Cannon Beach's midtown. Special guest, Dawn Grafe, Visitor Services Manager for the USFWS Oregon Coast National Wildlife Refuge Complex, will be discussing the many bird species which nest on Oregon coast islands, like Haystack Rock.

Other presentations will include an HRAP overview, roles and goals of an HRAP volunteer, and tide pool ecology of Haystack Rock.

“The natural wonders of Haystack Rock attracts thousands of visitors of all ages from around the world,” HRAP said in a press release. “The Haystack Rock Awareness Program needs volunteers to help educate and inspire conservation of this protected Marine Garden and National Wildlife Refuge for future generations to enjoy.”

This event is free and open to the public.

The Haystack Awareness Program and its volunteers can be found at this Oregon coast landmark on many low tide days, offering the services of its Rocky Shore Interpreters, helping out with signage, assisting in bird spotting and spotting scopes, and even special aquarium displays that can include microscopes and tanks.

To respond or to get more information, contact HRAP Volunteer Coordinator Samantha Ferber at 503-436-8095 (TTY: 503-436-8097) or email hrap@ci.cannon-beach.or.us. You can also see their website: www.ci.cannon-beach.or.us.

HRAP's mission is to “protect, through education, the intertidal and bird ecology of the Marine Garden and Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge at Haystack Rock.”

