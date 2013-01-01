New on Oregon Coast: National Honors and a Geology Guide

Published 11/20/2013

(Oregon Coast) – If you like major recognition for the Oregon coast or the wild and wooly geology of this placid place, then you'll love the developments of the past week. Another national magazine has recognized this shoreline, and an intriguing document on the geologic origin of the beaches has come to light recently.

Another major national publication has taken notice of the Oregon coast, selecting it one of the 10 most picturesque country drives in all 50 states.

America by Country is a magazine for readers who love the land and life of the countryside. The magazine’s November EXTRA issue unveils the “2013 Best Scenic Roads” a special 32-page section highlighting America’s most magnificent byways.



A spokesperson for America by Country said the Oregon Coast Highway features breathtaking views, forested headlands, sublime sandy beaches and - best of all - accessibility of the Oregon coast. The ocean is often within sight of the road, which offers easy access to more than 80 state parks and recreation areas. Whether taking pictures, fishing, or watching whales or birds, the Oregon Coast Highway offers an accessible adventure.



You can see the photos and the full story at http://www.country-magazine.com/photography/scenic/countrys-2013-best-scenic-roads/



Here's proof that some of the most fun aspects of the Oregon coast are those that are delightfully nerdy. A new online document, Geology of the Seal Rock Area, digs deep into that very subject and comes up with some fascinating finds.

It was created by central coast resident Maxine Centala, who in the introduction says she was hungry to find out what on Earth – quite literally – made the Seal Rock area look as it did. But Centala said she couldn't find anything that explained it to someone who wasn't a geologist, so she dove into the subject herself.

Geology of the Seal Rock Area has just been released and is available for download at www.geologyofsealrock.wordpress.com.

The publication covers many aspects of the basalt, sandstone and sea cliffs that are visible along the beach between Alsea Bay and Ona Beach State Park. It also includes a section on Yachats Basalt, and briefly mentions the basalts of Yaquina Head, Cape Foulweather and Depoe Bay.

It covers topics such as sedimentary rock, basalt, paleontology, buried forests, marine terraces, changing sea levels and earthquakes. The text is accompanied by over 100 photographs, maps, diagrams and a list of references, all designed to help local residents and interested visitors learn about the rocks and landforms found here and how they came to be.

