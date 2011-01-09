Picture Perfect Weather for Holiday Weekend on Oregon Coast

Published 09/01/2011





(Oregon Coast) – It looks to be a glorious weekend on the coast for that last summer blast on the beaches, as tens of thousands prepare to flood the area for the holiday. Mostly sunny is the forecast for all the beaches, while the north coast looks to have a few more clouds but higher temperatures than Lincoln or Lane counties. (Above: Newport)

For the central Oregon coast, in Florence, Yachats, Newport, Depoe Bay and Lincoln City, it’s primarily sunny skies and temps in the 70’s over the weekend.

Cannon Beach will be in a blue mood over the weekend - a blue sky mood.

Friday, as the weekend begins, the forecast calls for partly cloudy in the morning, giving way to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs will be around the low to mid 70’s and some winds, which may increase to 25 mph late in the day.

Lows on Friday night will be around 55.

Saturday looks to be clear, very sunny and in the mid 70’s for the central Oregon coast. A north wind will be coming in – light, around 5 to 15 mph. Saturday night lows will be in the low 60’s, which will likely mean an extremely pleasant evening.

Sunday, the central Oregon coast will see mostly sunny skies and highs around 70.

Depoe Bay

For the holiday on Monday it looks partly cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny later, with highs 65 to 70.

On the north Oregon coast, including spots like Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Pacific City and Oceanside, Friday looks similar to the central coast forecast.

Friday will have partly sunny skies with a high around 70, and slightly stronger winds than down south. The night will be quite clear with low winds, about 53 degrees.

Saturday features mostly sunny with a balmy high around 80 degrees and light winds.

Oceanside

Sunday will be mainly sunny, according to the Weather Channel. “Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s,” the channel said in a report.

Monday looks like a mix of sun and clouds. “Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s,” The Weather Channel said.

A caveat however: these forecasts can change. Keep an eye on Oregon coast weather here over the weekend.





Arcadia Beach State Park, near Cannon Beach





Near Yachats

