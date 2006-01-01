N. Oregon Coast Celebrates Holiday Shopping in a Unique Way This Weekend

Published 11/24/2014





(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Shopping for the holidays just got a little more inviting on the north Oregon coast. Cannon Beach gets especially laid back with Mimosa Madness on Friday and Seaside's engaging Gilbert District offers some awesome deals.

While most of the country faces a frenzied stampede of Black Friday shoppers, Cannon Beach presents a more civilized kick-off to the holiday shopping season: Mimosa Madness. Instead of the usual late-morning “beach-time” opening of shops in Cannon Beach, on Friday, November 28, participating merchants open at 8 a.m. and greet you at the door with complimentary mimosas and other refreshments. Local shops offer special deals, discounts and custom gift-wrapping from 8-11 a.m. the day after Thanksgiving.

More holiday beachy fun is coming up in the north Oregon coast town. Other Haystack Holidays events to put you in the holiday spirit include live theater performances of Beauty and the Beast running through December 27 at Coaster Theatre and a popular downtown Lamp Lighting Ceremony at Sandpiper Square on December 6.

In an effort to create the perfect holiday shopping getaway, some Cannon Beach hotels are offering special lodging packages that include $50 in Haystack Dollars that can be used at most shops and restaurants throughout town during your stay or may be used as a great stocking stuffer. www.cannonbeach.org.

November 29 is Shop Small Saturday around the U.S., and that carries a special meaning in Seaside's historic Gilbert District this weekend. The area celebrates 100 years of existence with its incorporation of the event, with a about a dozen businesses featuring 100 collectible cards to give out with the store's information and a website link that features the history of the Gilbert District.

Keep your Collectible Cards as stores participating in this event have the option to give the holder of the collectible cards discounts and gifts during the year.

The charming area encompasses the four city blocks on the corners of Broadway and Holladay. See full details at http://historicgilbertdistrict.com.









