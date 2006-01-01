N. Oregon Coast Celebrates Holiday Shopping in a Unique Way This Weekend

Published 11/24/2014


(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Shopping for the holidays just got a little more inviting on the north Oregon coast. Cannon Beach gets especially laid back with Mimosa Madness on Friday and Seaside's engaging Gilbert District offers some awesome deals.

While most of the country faces a frenzied stampede of Black Friday shoppers, Cannon Beach presents a more civilized kick-off to the holiday shopping season: Mimosa Madness. Instead of the usual late-morning “beach-time” opening of shops in Cannon Beach, on Friday, November 28, participating merchants open at 8 a.m. and greet you at the door with complimentary mimosas and other refreshments. Local shops offer special deals, discounts and custom gift-wrapping from 8-11 a.m. the day after Thanksgiving.

More holiday beachy fun is coming up in the north Oregon coast town. Other Haystack Holidays events to put you in the holiday spirit include live theater performances of Beauty and the Beast running through December 27 at Coaster Theatre and a popular downtown Lamp Lighting Ceremony at Sandpiper Square on December 6.

In an effort to create the perfect holiday shopping getaway, some Cannon Beach hotels are offering special lodging packages that include $50 in Haystack Dollars that can be used at most shops and restaurants throughout town during your stay or may be used as a great stocking stuffer. www.cannonbeach.org.

November 29 is Shop Small Saturday around the U.S., and that carries a special meaning in Seaside's historic Gilbert District this weekend. The area celebrates 100 years of existence with its incorporation of the event, with a about a dozen businesses featuring 100 collectible cards to give out with the store's information and a website link that features the history of the Gilbert District.

Keep your Collectible Cards as stores participating in this event have the option to give the holder of the collectible cards discounts and gifts during the year.

The charming area encompasses the four city blocks on the corners of Broadway and Holladay. See full details at http://historicgilbertdistrict.com.



 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

 

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 