Holiday Weekend a Mix of Rain, Clouds and Sun on Oregon Coast

Published 05/27/2011

(Oregon Coast) – You can see by the webcams that conditions are fair to lovely on the Oregon coast this Friday, as the Memorial Weekend vacation begins – with some rain popping in every once in a while. This is what looks to be the theme throughout the weekend on the coast: a mix of clouds, sun and occasional rain. Some excitement is in store with the possibility of thunderstorms during the weekend, but some stellar conditions are waiting on Sunday (above: wild spring sunset at Cannon Beach).

The forecasts seem similar for Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Oceanside, Tillamook, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats and Florence - although some difference between the north and central coast towns may be in store on Sunday.

Friday should be some amount of rain with the sun apparently peeping out from behind the clouds as well, moving to a good deal of showers later in the evening.

Saturday, rain showers are predicted in the morning, evolving into more steady rain later. Thunder is possible, according to the Weather Channel. Temperatures will be around 51 degrees, but low winds around 10 mph.

Saturday night may include some great opportunities for star gazing on the beaches.

“Rain showers early with clearing later at night,” the Weather Channel said in a report. “Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.”

Sunday will be aptly named for the central coast: it’s predicted to be mostly sunny during the day, with highs in the lower 50’s. The Weather Channel is predicting more clouds for the north coast that day, however.

Monday – Memorial Day - may get a bit grumpier, with more rain in store.

There’s more chance of showers on Tuesday.

The one thing you need to keep in mind with such weather forecasts is that they don’t keep in mind the way the Oregon coast changes weather patterns constantly during the spring months – many times in the course of a day. Forecasts like these usually mean cloudy conditions will pass and then return, often within the span of an hour or two.

Trailhead to Cape Cove Beach, near Yachats

So look for highly vacillating conditions. Or to quote the old adage about the Oregon coast: if you don’t like the weather, just wait a half hour.

Keep a lookout for especially colorful and vibrant sunsets, as semi-cloudy conditions can create some wild configurations for the remaining rays of light.

Complete Oregon coast weather here.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging - also see this for holiday lodging openings.

Oregon Coast Road and Traffic Conditions.

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Manzanita

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net