Holiday Storm: Wind Warning, Big Waves, Flood Watch for Oregon Coast

Published 11/23/2016 at 2:43 PM PDT - Updated 11/23/2016 at 2:55 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – The very latest weather updates for the Oregon coast over the holiday weekend include a high wind warning, a flood watch and some mighty waves. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland said a high wind warning is in effect from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday, bringing the possibility of 40 mph gusts in coastal towns but up to 60 mph on beaches and headlands. The flood watch is effect from midnight to 10 a.m., with some minor flooding possible around coastal rivers.

Wave height will be considerable starting later tonight as combined seas get to 19 feet. On Thanksgiving, they will rise to 17 feet and then up to 23 feet later in the evening. Friday, Saturday and Sunday continue this trend somewhat with sizable waves around 15 feet, making for great storm watching. It may not be safe to hit all beaches over the weekend, although many rocky areas will be spectacular to watch.

The NWS said winds will be out of the south tonight and Thanksgiving, increasing to 30 to 40 mph in towns, but with gusts up to 60 mph possible on beaches. Winds will decrease Thanksgiving morning.

Then more winds pick up in the afternoon, possibly stronger, where gusts on the beaches and towns could be up to 70 mph. Most of the higher range will happen on the beaches, however, the NWS said.

All this could impact travel to some degree.

“Winds may make travel difficult at time and could cause some tree damage and spotty power disruptions,” the NWS said.

Winds will still be steady and strong throughout the weekend, likely in the 20 mph to 30 mph range. It will be raining heavily throughout the weekend, especially on the holiday, creating the flood watch.

“Periods of heavy rain Wednesday night through Thanksgiving night will cause sharp rises on several rivers and creeks in northwest Oregon and Washington, with minor flooding possible Thanksgiving afternoon through Friday,” the NWS said. “The focus of the heavy rain will be the coast range in northwest Oregon and the Willapa Hills in southwest Washington, where rainfall totals of four to eight inches are expected during this period.”

The flood watch is not in effect for the southern Oregon coast, but does include all towns on the upper half of the state's shoreline, including Astoria, Cannon Beach, Tillamook, Seaside, Manzanita, Lincoln City, Newport and Yachats. Rivers of concern include the lower Nehalem and Wilson in Tillamook County, and the Siletz in Lincoln City.

























