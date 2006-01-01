Holiday Activities at Cultural Center on Central Oregon Coast

Published 12/19/2012

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Visitors to the central Oregon coast – and residents with holiday visitors in tow – can find plenty of diversions at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. For those hitting this part of the Oregon coast during the holidays, there's a huge variety of ways to enjoy the holiday break in between bouts of bounding around the beaches. There's something for both kids and adults, with Lincoln City’s official welcome and information center, the P.J. Chessman Gallery, the LCCC Members Gift Shop, a ceramics workshop and the studio of sculptor Jill Perry Townsend.

The center, staffed largely by volunteers, will be open from 10 am to 4 pm Thursday through Monday throughout late December and early January.

Here's a list of the inexpensive means of fun and repose.

The Lincoln City Visitor Information Center is stocked with brochures for restaurants, lodging and attractions in the north Lincoln County area, as well as maps and information on goods and services. Travelers on the move will also find brochures from all over the coast, and all over the state of Oregon, plus a contingent of knowledgeable volunteers and free coffee. Throughout the holiday break (now through Jan. 7), the info center will be open 10 am to 4 pm, every day of the week except Tuesday. The center will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Sharing space with the info center is the LCCC Members Gift Shop. Staffed by member artists, the shop offers photography cards, wall art, glass floats, tea towels, painted glassware, beaded jewelry, books and a great deal more. A portion of all sales go toward the Lincoln City Cultural Center, a non-profit dedicated to visual and performing arts.

On Sunday, Dec. 30, resident artist Jill Perry Townsend will give a marbled paper workshop in her studio, across the hallway from the info center. From noon to 3 pm, she’ll show people of all ages how to transform plain paper into a decorative treasure. A $5 fee covers all materials and instructions. Walk-ins are welcome.

Visiting artist Molly Smith will teach two free workshops at the LCCC. On Thursday, Dec. 27, young artists ages 8-15 are invited to learn about ink brush painting. On Sunday, Dec. 30, Smith will teach a watercolor painting workshop, for young adults and adults, based on the Sequence Painting method. Neither workshop requires previous art experience, and both will be held in the downstairs classroom from 1 to 3 pm. To sign up, contact Smith at 917-583-3461 or mollyvirginia@gmail.com.

On Sundays, from 9 am to 3 pm, visitors can browse a special indoor version of the Lincoln City Farmers and Crafters Market. Vendors change from week to week, but you’ll often find baked goods and locally raised meats as well as jewelry, woven scarves and hats, dips and mixes, and other goodies for the home and office.

Ceramics instructor Scott Livesay can be found downstairs in the LCCC Ceramics Studio, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The studio offers ongoing classes as well as one-day experiences for students of all ages. One of the most popular options is the “Make A Cup in Two Minutes” class, offered from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturdays, or by appointment. The price, $15 per person, includes all materials, instructions, glaze and firing. Shipping can be arranged for an extra fee.

Down in the Chessman Gallery, you’ll find the Members’ Holiday Art Show. This annual exhibit, open only to current members of the center, features a broad spectrum of two- and three-dimensional artwork, décor and gifts: jewelry, glass, pottery, miniatures, painting, photography, pottery, paintings and more. The show opened with a reception on Dec. 7, and will remain on display through Jan. 7. The center, and the gallery, will be open from 10 am to 4 pm, Wednesday through Monday, throughout the holiday season.

The center sits within the historic Delake School building at 540 NE Hwy. 101. Lincoln City. For information, call 541-994-9994, head to lincolncity-culturalcenter.org, or become a friend on Facebook.

