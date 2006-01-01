Coastal Holiday Weekend Highlights Include Trains, Sea Life, Outdoor Markets

Published 06/29/2011

(Oregon Coast) – Firework displays aren't the only thing going on around the Oregon coast during this massive holiday weekend. Check out sea life up close, learn about clam digging or how to eat stuff from a tide pool, enjoy an outdoor market – or take in some history or other entertainment. Then for historic train buffs, there’s a bit of heaven awaiting on the north coast.

In Seaside, Friday and Saturday lets you get up close and personal with sea life.

On Friday, it’s the Seaside Estuary Discovery Program, where you can learn how the tides and salt water affect our rivers. Possible discoveries include witnessing a crab pot being thrown into the river, testing the water or examining plankton. This happens at the estuary in Seaside.

On Saturday, there’s the Seaside Beach Discovery Program on the beach in front of the Seaside Aquarium. You can touch live animals, view sand from a clam's perspective or ask probing questions.

These events happen every Friday and Saturday in town. 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-338-9271.

You can take in a musical in Tillamook. Friday and Saturday boast performances of “The Star-Spangled Girl. ” Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts Community Playhouse. 12th & Ivy streets. Tickets available at Diamond Art Jewelers, 503-842-7940. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-812-7036. www.tillamooktheater.com.

At the Garibaldi Museum, on the north Oregon coast, July 2 boasts a talk by author and historian Teresa Brown. Brown wrote the novel “Sweetbriar” and she is herself an avid history buff. She and her husband, Wayne, have been involved with a mountain-man era black-powder club since 1985. The talk takes place at 2 p.m. in the museum Community Room. Admission is free and light refreshments will be served. Garibaldi Museum. 112 Garibaldi Ave. Garibaldi, Oregon. (503) 322-8411.

Also in Garibaldi, if you love antique trains, you’ll go nuts for the train rides between there and Rockaway Beach. These happen Saturday and Sunday, where you can chug along the rails, past scenic views of Tillamook Bay, in an old steam engine. Trains leave from the Garibaldi Depot at 402 S. American Way and the Rockaway Beach Depot at Hwy 1 and First Street. Garibaldi, Oregon and Rockaway Beach, Oregon. www.ocsr.net/index.html

Want to know more about clamming? Every wondered if you could eat stuff from a tide pool?

Siletz Bay

Lincoln City hosts two special programs on Saturday and Sunday by Lee Gray, the Wild Gourmet.

On Saturday it’s Bay Clamming on the Siletz Bay. Adults $30, children under 12 $15. ODFW license required. 8 a.m. Siletz Bay State Park. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-3798.

On Sunday, he talks about tide pool edibles – an Oregon coast version of Bear Grylls’ “Man vs. Wild” in a sense. Adults $30, children under 12 $15. ODFW license required. 8 a.m. at the beach access point at N.W. 15th St. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-3798.

Newport features a load of events at the Oregon Coast Aquarium and the Newport Clambake.

On Saturday, the Newport Clambake and Seafood BBQ boasts live music, a pet parade, food booths, plenty of seafood barbecues and a celebration of Nye Beach’s historical aspects. The pet parade is open to public participation. It runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Nye Beach Turnaround.

At the Oregon Coast Aquarium, you’ll find sharks, an informative dive and a chance to get kissed by big sea lion.

On Saturday, Breakfast with the Sharks happens at 8 a.m. At 11 a.m. the “Interpretive Dive” has divers telling the public about kelp. On Saturday and Sunday there are Sea Lion Encounters happen at 10 a.m. The aquarium is at 2820 SE Ferry Slip Rd. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474.

Look for special live music events at many bars on the coast, and special presentations in places like Vino Wine Bar in Manzanita and major live music at San Dune Pub in Manzanita. Other fun weekend spots include wine bar Lush in Cannon Beach or Maxwell’s in Lincoln City.

If you’re looking for fresh food to purchase, towns like Newport, Lincoln City, Manzanita, Astoria have outdoor, farmer’s markets in great abundance. Cannon Beach and Waldport hold theirs during the weekdays. See more at Farmer's Markets Bloom On Oregon Coast - A Guide by Town

