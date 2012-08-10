|
Upcoming Highlights at North Oregon Coast's Hoffman Center Include Celtic
Published
10/08/2012
(Manzanita, Oregon) – The little north Oregon coast town of Manzanita has some fascinating features coming up this month and early in November. Celtic music with an international flair and a novel writing workshop are on the menu at the Hoffman Center in town.
It's a night of international music on October 14 as Grainne Murphy and Kathleen Boyle show up to perform some traditional Irish songs on fiddle, accordion and piano. This happens at 3 p.m. and cost is $10, while kids under 12 are free with an adult.
The Boston-based Murphy started out with her brothers and a couple of other somewhat famed musicians when she recorded her first album at age fifteen. They went on to perform numerous festivals and gigs around the U.S., including the Lowell Folk Festival, the Gaelic Roots Festival at Boston College, and St. Patrick’s Day at the Clinton White House.
She eventually acquired various degrees at Duke University, and worked as a lawyer for two before moving to New York. There she became deeply ingrained in its Irish music community, recording the album Short Stories.
Glasgow-based musician Kathleen Boyle is firmly entrenched in the musical traditions of Donegal.
Boyle has appeared on numerous national television and radio shows in the UK, America and Canada. She has performed on tour and at festivals in the UK, America, Canada, Ireland, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Austria and Czech Republic.
Boyle is a member of the bands Dochas, Cherish the Ladies, Tirconnail and St Roch's
Ceili Band, as well as performing as a solo artist.
On Saturday, November 3, writer Holly Lorincz will lead a one-day workshop on Novel Writing, going from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"Writing a Novel: Let's Get Started" will detail and illustrate basic concepts to be considered as the writer begins to write.
A guided brainstorming session will focus on understanding audience needs and wants; universally loved themes, conflicts and character types; developing compelling story and character arcs; scene placement; and the author's message.
Please pre-register by emailing Holly at hollylorincz@gmail.com
Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.
