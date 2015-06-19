Entertainment and Arts Abounds on N. Oregon Coast in Manzanita

Published 06/19/2015 at 5:342 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Manzanita, Oregon) - The Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita has a lot going on to entertain locals and visitors alike through the end of the month. Music and film fill these halls – and the garden – for the summer.

Right now, Sunday afternoons are devoted to music at the Hoffman Center for the Arts – in the garden. Each week is a new free concert from 1 to 2 p.m. over the summer. Bob Brook, Sherrie Wolf, Sher Ireland, Rhythm Method, and the Ferret Family will play during the season. They are still looking for other musicians to play, so call the Hoffman to inquire.

On June 26, the Manzanita Film Series will screen the 2014 documentary film "A River Between Us" at 7:30 p.m. Admission will be $5. Directed by Jeff Martin and produced by former Oregon State Senator Jason Atkinson, the film tells the story of the oldest and most bitterly disputed water war in the West today - Oregon's Klamath River.

The documentary focuses on the century-old, sociopolitical battle over water rights and the historic coalition that rose to end it. The struggle has pitted farmers, fishers, ranchers, native tribes, local and regional industry, environmental activists, state politicians, and the federal government against each other.

The film lasts 90 minutes, and refreshments will be available.

The following day, solo Artist Chris Taylor will be playing an eclectic mix of pop/jazz music from his new album "In Those Days" on Saturday, June 27th. Admission is $10 at the door.

Chris is a solo artist who plays both original songs and unique arrangements of existing musical stylings. Chris has been a D.J,, a radio host, a commercial actor, an emcee, and a musician for many years in the Portland area.

His latest album, "In Those Days," explores themes of love, family and belief. His single, "Stone of Grief", looks at not having to work through loss alone, but instead with healing and hope. Chris plays keyboard, guitar, ukulele, and melodica and has recorded three albums of pop/jazz and meditation music. christaylortunes.com

Coming up on July 31: the Hoffman will be celebrating the blue moon with a Blue Moon Party, which hasn't happened there since 2012. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. hoffmanblog.org.

