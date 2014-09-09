Authors and the Arts on N. Oregon Coast, Manzanita

Published 09/09/2014

(Manzanita, Oregon) – The Hoffman Center in Manzanita continues its integral and interesting contributions to north Oregon coast culture with an accolade-laden author and a show of poetry and the visual arts. Both happen during the coast's glorious “second summer,” when you can count on bluer skies and warmer temps than at any other time of year.

On September 20, the Manzanita Writers Series will feature Lindsay Hill reading from his book Sea of Hooks at the Pine Grove Community House (as the Hoffman Center will be under renovation at that time). It starts at 7 p.m.

The novel is a riveting, darkly humorous and a bit of a harrowing one, centering around Christopher Westall, an alarmingly imaginative young man who experiences repeated trauma and transformation. Sea of Hooks was named best book of 2013 by the Oregonian, and in the top ten books of 2013 by New York Magazine.

The evening will end with a question and answer session, and then move into the popular Open Mic feature of the series, where local writers read about five minutes of their original work. Admission for the evening is $5.

Fast forward to October, the Hoffman is back in action and will boast about its local artists with the Celebrate the Arts Showcase from October 11 to October 13.

Saturday's events will include an art show by over 20 Hoffman Center artists; along with writing, poetry and children's activities. There will also be wheel throwing and hand building demonstrations in the clay studio.

The art show will continue all day Sunday, with a special Artists' Reception from 2 to 4 p.m. A silent auction will feature fun merchandise and local experiences, which includes a raffle for an overnight stay at a local hotel, an upscale dinner at a Manzanita restaurant, and a massage.

On Sunday, the attention turns to the sonic arts, with the Celebration of Music concert that features local musical groups performing crowd favorites. Musicians are donating their time to support the efforts of the Hoffman, and the concert's $10 admission price is a fundraiser for the facility. That show begins at 7 p.m. 503-368-3846. hoffmanblog.org.

