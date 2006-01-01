Follow Oregon Coast updates at

Oregon Coast Holiday Spirit Comes in Form of Innovative Jazz

Published 11//25/2011

(Lincoln City, Oregon) - Eugene-based songwriter and jazz singer Halie Loren is helping to kick off the holidays on the central Oregon coast with a show in Lincoln City on December 3, with her full trio in tow.

A mere 25 years old, the young singer made quite the splash on the Oregon coast a few years back when a now-defunct wine bar in Newport started featuring her in regular rotation. Crowds quickly grew, so did her reputation along the Oregon coast, and the rest – as they say – is musical history.

Loren first hit the stage at the age of 10 at a well renowned fine arts camp in Alaska. By age 16, she won an award for Female Rising Star and Alternative Entertainer, and around age 20 snagged honors at the John Lennon Songwriting Contest. Her first CD, “Full Circle” (2006), was hailed for exhibiting “a power and grace that are nearly unheard of in popular music.”

Her music has been described as a mix of Peggy Lee, Billie Holiday and Joni Mitchell, along with shades of Diana Krall and Norah Jones.

Loren performing at Blu Cork Wine Bar in Newport in 2006.

In 2009, her recording took "Best Vocal Jazz Album" at the Just Plain Folks Music Awards. In late 2010, Loren released "After Dark" her most ambitious album to-date.

After Dark fuses her jazz roots with her more contemporary songwriting talents that involve World Music and other languages.

These days, she's found on the road quite a bit, especially in the last two years. Just in the last year she's bounced around the nation and the globe to New York, California, Washington, Nevada and Hawaii, and abroad to Korea and Italy.

Loren performs December 3 at the Lincoln City Cultural Center in Lincoln City. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets, $18 in advance and $20 day of show, include light appetizers and an evening of holiday surprises. There will be a no-host bar, with proceeds going to the cultural center. Youth tickets, for those 18 and under, are $10 advance, $12 day of show. To reserve, call 541-994-9994.

Bring a can or box of non-perishable food, and you’ll receive a free ticket for Halie’s Holiday Raffle (there will also be additional raffle tickets for sale on site). The grand prize is a signed set of Halie’s CDs, and all the food and money raised in the raffle will go to the Lincoln City Food Pantry. Listen to Halie Loren samples

The Lincoln City Cultural Center is inside the historic Delake School at 540 NE Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. For tickets and information, call 541-994-9994, head to lincolncity-culturalcenter.org,

