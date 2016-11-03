UPDATE: High Winds and Warnings Sunday on Oregon Coast, Seas 30 ft

Published 03/11/2016 at 7:51 PM PDT - Updated 03/12/2016 at 3:51 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – UPDATED: The coast is now under a high wind warning and a high surf advisory from now until Sunday at 10 p.m. Here we go again. The Oregon coast is now under a high wind warning for Sunday, with a likelihood of 60 mph gusts that afternoon, making chances good it will be elevated to a high wind warning. A surf warning was officially issued today by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland is predicting waves as high as 30 feet that day. (Photo: mammoth waves hit rocks off Arch Cape).

The NWS issued the watch on Friday, saying south to southwest winds of around 40 to 50 mph are quite possible, along with gusts up to 60 or 70. The NWS said confidence is “high.” Strong winds are expected to start kicking on the coast and coast range on Sunday morning, with the hardest knocks coming in the afternoon.

For mariners, there is a gale warning for Saturday and a storm watch on Sunday for offshore, which is telling of the kinds of conditions likely to hit the beaches.

Then come the big waves. The NWS is predicting waves of 15 feet or more for Saturday, starting late tonight (Friday). Offshore winds will be in excess of 50 mph that day, while on the shoreline, Saturday will only see about 20 mph.

Sunday is looking at combined seas of 25 feet at least, with the NWS saying there is a possibility of 30-foot seas. There is now officially a high surf advisory on the beaches. This means stay off the beaches and jetties during these events.

Waves will still be considerably high on Monday at 17 feet, but later that night and Tuesday are predicted to drop below ten feet.

The NWS said several storm fronts will push across the Pacific Northwest in the next several days, which means Portland and other inland towns will also get battered by winds and rain. There are some silver linings – and blue skies – behind these clouds, however. Important: see Beach Safety for Stormwatching

“Sunday will likely be the heaviest rain, with snow in the Cascades and the potential for strong winds across much of the local area,” the NWS said. “But it appears that mild, dry weather will return for the second half of next week.” Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Below: photos from this past week's wild storm:







Photo: Rock Your World Gallery



Courtesy Tolovana Inn, Cannon Beach

Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium







