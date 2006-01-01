High Wind Warning for Oregon Coast Brings Guests, Preparations

Published 12/27/2011

(Oregon Coast) – A high wind warning on the Oregon coast, the possibility of some minor flooding, and a lot of wet and windy conditions in other parts of Oregon are on tap for tonight and later in the week (above: Oceanside in a stormy mood).

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Portland has issued a high wind warning for the Oregon coast from 6 p.m. tonight to 4 p.m. Wednesday – including towns such as Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Tillamook, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats and much of the coast just south of there. Wind speeds of up to 60 mph are predicted in some spots.

The high wind warning means south winds of 50 to 60 mph could hit the beaches and headlands, with some gusts up to 70 mph. In the communities along the coastline, NWS predicted 35 mph to 50 mph.

While the wind warning ends on Wednesday, soggy and blustery will be the words for the week – until about New Year's Eve. It promises an

“A strong jet stream will direct a series of wet and windy systems across southwest Washington and northwest Oregon through the end of the week in rapid succession,” the NWS said in a bulletin. “These systems will have snow levels well above pass level. High winds are expected at the coast and in higher elevations of the coast range at times.”

Windy conditions may also hit Portland, Eugene and other inland towns later Tuesday night.

Rivers and creeks will be watched around the northwest part of the state as well. They are expected to rise as three to five inches or more of rain are possible in the coast range and in coastal towns.

Snow is coming back to the Cascades, however, spelling some good post-holiday wishes for the ski industry.

All this is causing a little flurry of activity along the coast, as some are coming out to watch the oceanic melee as hoteliers do a little preparation.

The Coho Oceanfront Lodge in Lincoln City – like many – have a huge checklist of things to keep up on in case of a power outage or other storm-related situation. But they're also making sure guests have binoculars so they can watch the craziness.

“As we speak, we're doing our rounds to each rental making sure trash cans and lawn furniture are all tied down,” said Danielle Johnson, of Manzanita Beach Getaway in Manzanita. “We have had such a dream December that we don't mind seeing a good storm. Bring it on Mother Nature!”

In Cannon Beach, the Stephanie Inn said there are guests gathering already as the winds start picking up there. The Gilbert Inn in Seaside said there's only one room left there as it's already filled with stormwatchers.

Lincoln City's Nordic Oceanfront Inn said it has a few guests checking in for the show as well.

All this storm activity won't bode well for Whale Watch Week, which started yesterday and runs until New Year's Day. Big waves mean the whales get hidden behind these watery gulleys and ditches. Conditions will slowly improve over the week and the weekend is expected to be calm, so whale watching should improve as well.

