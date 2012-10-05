Oregon Coast Gets Lots of Sun This Week, Maybe Mid-70s

Published 05/10/2012

(Oregon Coast) – The weather forecasts for the Oregon coast are varying somewhat wildly right now, but one thing is for sure: a high pressure system that will linger in the area will keep things on the sunny and warm side for about a week, maybe even reaching the upper 70's. In any case, it will quite possibly feel like the lower 80's on the beaches (above: Arch Cape, near Cannon Beach).

RssWeather.com, the National Weather Service and The Weather Channel are all saying something a little different. But just like the predictions for Portland and other parts Oregon rising into the 80's, they do agree about a serious warming trend through next week along the beaches.

Yachats

The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting some nice rises in temperatures on Saturday and Sunday, with highs around the upper 60's and plenty of sun for Mother's Day weekend.

On Monday, the NWS is forecasting sunny with a high around 68, with Tuesday also mostly sunny and dropping down to a high around 60.

Wednesday and Thursday indicate a cooling trend towards mostly cloudy and highs around the mid 50's.

Those predictions were specifically from the NWS' Cannon Beach section, and they are fairly representative for the upper half of the Oregon coast.

Much more “heated” predictions are coming from RssWeather.com and The Weather Channel, however. Both are predicting lots of sun on the Oregon coast through Tuesday, but they are predicting temperatures in the mid 70's for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Again, a cooling trend will take place with an increased chance of showers after Tuesday, but still both are predicting upper 60's almost 70 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

Manzanita

The Weather Channel has got the most upbeat of predictions, calling for 75 degrees on Saturday, 78 degrees on Sunday, 77 for Monday and then down to 68 on Tuesday. That's nearly 80 degrees.

What is likely to happen, however, is that on the sunniest days with the last amount of wind, the beaches may actually feel more like 80. The water and the sands reflect sunlight back, often making it feel even warmer.

This will depend on wind conditions, however. All three forecasters are predicting light winds, so Oregon Coast Beach Connection is officially predicting it will feel much warmer on the beaches on the warmer days with the most sun.

You will need to watch your exposure to the sun and carry sunscreen, as such conditions greatly increased the likelihood of sunburn.

Below, Pacific City

