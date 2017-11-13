Oregon Coast High Wind Warning, Surf Advsory: 30-ft Waves

Published 11/13/2017 at 5:37 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) - A high wind warning is now in effect for the entire upper half of the Oregon coast, including Astoria, Seaside, Rockaway Beach, Lincoln City and Yachats – down to Florence. A high surf advisory is in effect as well. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued the warning, in effect through Monday at 7 p.m., with gusts on beaches and headlands as high as 80 mph.

Sustained winds are expected to be around 30 to 40 mph, while coastal towns could see gusts up to 60 mph and sustained winds 20 to 30 mph.

Meanwhile, the northern third of the Oregon coast – from Lincoln City through to Astoria – is under the high surf advisory with waves at a whopping 25 to 30 feet high.

“The strongest winds are expected Monday, especially Monday afternoon,” the NWS said in its warning bulletins. “A high surf advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach erosion. Impacts: wave run-up on southwest facing beaches and jetties will be much higher than normal.”

The NWS said it expects there to be scattered power outages and downed trees on the Oregon coast – as well as inland around Portland the the valley towns. Some of these valley areas could get gusts up to 50 mph as well, likely bringing weather and power issues to urban sections of the state.

Those massive waves are expected to diminish to some degree, but large breakers around 15 feet to 18 feet will still be battering much of the Oregon coast until around Thursday. It will be a good idea to stay off the beaches until then – and stay clear of any rocky ledges or jetties.

Always watch this kind of storm action from afar at viewing areas or at parking lots.

Where to stay for storm watching - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

The central Oregon coast – including Florence, Yachats, Newport and Depoe Bay – won't be getting waves quite as large. Combined seas of 20 feet will smack things around on Monday, shifting down to 15 feet at night. Tuesday and Wednesday will see large wave height in the same range as the north coast: 17 or 18 feet.



Still more is waiting in the wings for the Oregon coast, however.

“The front with the next system starts to move into the area Tuesday and could produce some heavy rain, especially along the coast into Tuesday night and early Wednesday as it slowly drops south through the forecast area,” the NWS said.

Sustained winds in the 20 mph range and gusts up to 40 mph are predicted at this time for Tuesday, lessening on Wednesday to breezy and simply lots of rain.

For beachcombers and agate hunters, this kind of erosion and the interesting debris these storms bring in will be good news, but it won't be comfortable to head out onto those beaches before Thursday. That day and Friday are expected to calm considerably, and there may be some sun breaks. Mostly rain and slightly heavy winds are expected, however. Keep an eye on Oregon Coast Weather



















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted