High Wind Watch, Flood Warnings for Oregon Coast

Published 01/19/2012

(Oregon Coast) - Getting to the coast and moving around the beach highways will be fine, albeit with a few delays - and it will be a bit of a windy adventure with lots of storm watching possibilities. More winds are coming to the Oregon coast and a flood watch has been issued along most of the coastline.

The National Weather Service office in Portland said a high wind watch is in effect for Friday, from the afternoon into the late evening. Wind gusts up to 70 mph may happen, while sustained winds around 45 mph are possible.

The flood watch is in effect from Thursday through Friday morning for just about all of the rivers in northwest Oregon. While the creeks and rivers in the Willamette Valley have it worse in most cases, these conditions and some other weather issues have caused Oregon Governor John Kitzhaber to issue a state of emergency for Coos, Marion, Benton and Lincoln counties, opening up resources to help in storm and flood response.

Above: flooding at the Salmon River Highway today, courtesy Coho Oceanfront Lodge

'Heavy rain and snow melt is causing rivers and creeks to rise sharply,” the NWS said in a bulletin. Minor flooding is expected on the north and central Oregon coast, although some more major flooding could hit the coast range around the Marys and Luckiamute rivers.

So far, no specific serious road issues have occurred along Highway 101. Excessive rain and flooding have caused some roads to erode or minor landslides, delaying traffic in places like Salishan, south of Newport, Depoe Bay and just south of Cannon Beach. The usual flood spot just south of Seaside is also being watched, but it has been calm all day.

Highway 34 has been closed at MP 23. Parts of Highway 20 between Newport and Corvallis have experienced some road issues that are causing delays.

Highway 18 opened back up near Otis, although traffic is one lane only and some long delays are possible.

Highway 126 between Florence and Eugene has been closed due to flooding.

Snow has gone from the pavement along most of the coast range passes. ODOT said you are required to carry chains and traction devices while going through those passes in case they are needed.

Landslides and debris are a serious possibility on many of the coast range passes and along Highway 101 because of soaked land and hills.

The high wind watch means big winds are again going to batter the coast on Friday, but not as severely as this week. The wind watch is in effect from noon on Friday until late into the evening, and includes cities: Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi, Tillamook, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats and Florence.

