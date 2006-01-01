High Surf Advisory for Oregon Coast This Weekend, Wild Waves

Published 09/28/2013

(Oregon Coast) – As if high winds with gusts up to around 70 mph and rainfall over three inches in some spots isn't enough, the high wind warnings and storm scenarios for the coast now include a high surf advisory issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland. (Above: Newport waves).

The NWS issued the advisory for Sunday and Monday along the Oregon coast, including the towns of Warrenton, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport and Yachats. The high surf advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Sunday until noon Monday.

Adding strength to these powerful waves is a high tide on Sunday night. The NWS advised people to stay off the beaches themselves.

Seas are predicted to get above the 20-foot level by noon on Sunday, the NWS said, peaking at 24 to 28 feet by later that night. They should lessen to 20 feet on late Monday, periods of 14 to 15 seconds.

“The surf zone will be extremely chaotic and rough,” NWS said. “Anyone near the surf zone will be prone to being swept away by erratic and unpredictable sneaker waves that can be much larger than the general seas.”

This will be an exceptionally good time to grab an oceanfront lodging on the coast in order to watch the waves as high winds are expected as well, making it not comfortable to be at vantage points normally good for this – such as just above the vegetation lines at Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Newport or Cannon Beach. Really high vantage points, such as near Depoe Bay, Yachats or Manzanita, will be no fun either.

The NWS also warned about watching from rocky areas, such as at Depoe Bay, south of Cannon Beach or Yachats.

“Doing so will be taking your life into your own hands,” the NWS said. “If you wish to observe the surf, do so from a safe distance several hundred feet from the surf zone. Debris such as logs in the surf zone can be rolled and even tossed onshore without warning. Unpredictable sneaker waves and rip currents can easily catch beachgoers off guard and sweep them away into the cold Pacific waters.”

Your best bets for dramatic but safe storm viewing are in the parking lots overlooking rocky areas – if the wind isn't shaking your car around so much it becomes unsettling. Such parking lots include those at Yachats, Nye Beach in Newport, above Seal Rock, Oceanside, Pacific City, Tolovana area of Cannon Beach, Manzanita and in the Depoe Bay area. Also see the Oregon coast oceanfront lodging page for suggestions.

See the virtaul tours at right for maps and details about these areas. See more Oregon coast here, including the latest storm stories, updates.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles