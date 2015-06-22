Hideous Heatwave Coming for Oregon; Coast in 70's Midweek

Published 06/22/2015 at 4:34 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – There's no good way to say it: a hideous heat wave is coming to Portland, western Oregon and the Willamette Valley, and perhaps even for the Oregon coast for a time.

By Sunday, June 28, the inland region is looking at temps up around 100 and sticking to the upper to low 90's for perhaps as long as ten days afterwards. The Oregon coast itself – normally the great air conditioner in the state – may get around 80 degrees in some places. (Where to find lodging on the Oregon coast)

The good news is that's a week off and conditions could still change, but unfortunately even the National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland is speaking of high chances.

“Overall, confidence remains rather high that it will be very hot by the end of the week,” the NWS said. “Overnight low temperatures will also remain quite warm, which will limit overnight recovery. This pattern has the potential to bring several days of very hot weather, perhaps the hottest stretch of days seen in the last several years, with a few temperatures around 20 degrees above seasonal normals.”

NWS forecast listings don't go beyond next weekend, but they show Portland and western Oregon hitting about 100 on Sunday.

Weather.com is predicting sizzling heat all the way through Monday, July 6. About Tuesday, June 30 the site is saying upper 90's through to the following Sunday – July 5. Monday, they are predicting a slight drop to 93.

The site is predicting temperatures to get warmer this week but cooler once the big heatwave starts.

Some NWS forecasts are showing upper 70's and 80 for this week along at least the north coast. Portland will inch upwards during this time - through the end of the week until it lingers in the mid 80's, just before the big heatwave kicks in.

