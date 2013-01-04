Esoteric Portland Band Her Ghost This Weekend in Lincoln City, Oregon

Published 04/01/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) - Past meets present, sweet meets creepy and strength emerges from pain, in the music of the Portland band Her Ghost, playing Saturday, April 6 in the central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City.

Her Ghost is a Portland-based collaboration between actress/singer Danielle Ross and multi-instrumentalist/producer Todd Bayles. Together they combine powerful storytelling with catchy hooks, transfixing audiences with magnetic performances and well-crafted pop melodies.

Their debut full-length album was released in August 2012, and features Danielle backed by Todd playing over 15 instruments. You can watch their music video for featured album track, “Bus Stop Betty” on http://herghost.net/videos/.

Some fans have described Her Ghost as a mix between Kate Bush and the Beatles. Their special Lincoln City Cultural Center performance on April 6 will also feature Chris Friesen (bass) and Tony Lintz (drums).

The Lincoln City Cultural Center offers performing and visual arts, art classes, meeting space and visitor information inside the historic Delake School at 540 NE Hwy. 101. Other upcoming events include the opening of the “Bird Show” in the Chessman Gallery on April 12, and a World Music Series presentation of Indonesian Gamelan on April 13.

For tickets and information, call 541-994-9994, head to lincolncity-culturalcenter.org, or become a friend on Facebook.

Her Ghost performs at 7 pm on Saturday, April 6, at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Doors to the LCCC, inside the historic Delake School building at 540 NE Hwy. 101, will open at 6:30 pm.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door, on sale now at the LCCC or by calling 541-994-9994. Leave a message, and a box office volunteer will call back to confirm.

