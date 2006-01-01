Hefty Storm Conditions for Oregon Coast on Friday

Published 11/20/2014

(Oregon Coast) – Look for big breezes Friday on the Oregon coast, as the National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland has issued a high wind watch for the southwest Washington coast as well as the north and central coasts of Oregon.

The high wind watch – expected to become a warning later – is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening.

The NWS said beaches and headlands will get south winds from 35 mph to 45 mph and gusts up to 65 mph. Coastal communities can look forward to south winds 30 to 40 mph and gusts around 55 mph.

Heavier winds will begin late in the morning, the NWS said, increasing in intensity into the afternoon. The peak of the storm will likely be late afternoon and probably last into most of the evening.

Affected locations include Lincoln City, Newport, Cape Foulweather, Cannon Beach, Seaside, Astoria, Long Beach, Pacific City, Oceanside, Tillamook, Florence, Yachats and Cape Disappointment.

The NWS said these winds may cause some amount of tree damage along the Oregon coast and Washington coast as well as power disruptions. Difficult driving conditions could arise, especially for larger trucks and trailers.

“A high wind watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event,” the NWS said. “Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur.”

Some hefty seas are being predicted during this period, with wave height close to 20 feet in some offshore predictions. That means this storm period will be a bad time to try and walk the beaches.

Rain and calmer conditions are expected over the weekend. These storm conditions may mean some good beachcombing can be had later in the weekend.

Inland areas like Portland or the I-5 corridor will not be affected. In fact, much of the rest of Oregon is now enjoying calmer, more normal November conditions.

