|
Heavy Rains for Oregon, Coast, Portland - Flooding Possible
Published 01/16/2015
(Portland, Oregon) – Get ready for a soaker – a really, really big soaker. Northwest Oregon and southwest Washington will be hit by a very moist Pacific frontal system through most of the weekend, bringing as much as four inches of rain to the Oregon coast.
It all means some big storm watching on the beaches, however. Wave height of around 15 feet and wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph will likely put on a good show.
The National Weather Service (NWS) said the coast range could get as much as six inches of rain, while even Portland and the Willamette Valley areas are looking at one and a half to two inches of rain.
Some of it will by the early morning hours of Saturday, with rain expected to be heavy at times through the day until the evening. Sometime late Saturday, the NWS said rain will taper off to showers after a cold front moves in on Sunday morning.
Snow levels are expected to be well above the Cascade passes during the majority of the storm. This means significant rises in rivers and streams in these areas is likely, and some minor flooding may take place, the NWS said.
More responsive rivers and streams like Grays River, Johnson Creek in SE Portland or many of the Oregon coast rivers are more susceptible.
“Heavy rainfall may result in minor urban flooding in areas of poor drainage,” the NWS said.
|
