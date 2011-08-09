Oregon Coast A Refuge from Hot Weather This Week

Published 09/08/2011

(Oregon Coast) – An oppressive heatwave in areas like Portland, Salem, Eugene, the Columbia Gorge and Bend is expected to bring a flood of heat refugees from the valley, as temperatures over the weekend will likely hit 100 or get close. The beaches, however, will be boasting temperatures in the cool 70’s and even 80's (above: Manzanita, between Tillamook and Cannon Beach).

For those looking to run from the heat, you're not going to get away from it entirely on the beaches, but it's better than the upper 90's that the Willamette Valley is sweltering in – and the nighttime temps do dip below 70. Instead, daytime highs along some parts of the coast will be in the 70's and even the 80's over the next few days, with nighttime lows dipping down to the 50's.

Meanwhile, early mornings have been featuring a lot of fog, and they'll continue to do so over the next week or so, in places like Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Newport and Yachats.

From Thursday through at least Wednesday the predictions are for morning fog or partial cloudiness, almost always clearing later in the day. The weekend is expected to bring temps in the low 80's to the beaches, while next week looks more like the 70's.

Temperature differences between the coast and the valley are a major factor for the creation of fog on the coast. It helps create wind, which in turn can suck moisture in from the ocean - part of something called convection in weather terminology. Temp differences also makes for better chances the wet air of the ocean will move in to replace the hot air that moves upward and outward because it is lighter.

So, combine the natural movement of hot air - because it’s lighter - with the increase in winds that can transport the heavier, wetter air that replaces the warmer air, you have conditions ripe for fog.

These are being displayed now, as the inland area has heated up to near-record highs. Weather reports are calling for patchy morning fog this week along much of the coast, and the bulk of any fog - or all of it - should burn away by the afternoon. This past summer saw very little fog and cloudy conditions, partially because of quite mellow conditions inland (as well as some other weather system factors).

